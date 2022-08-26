These Popular Cooking Oils May Negatively Impact Your Health, From A Holistic Nutritionist
When you go to the grocery store to replenish your cooking oils, how do you pick? Do you go for the cheapest option? The one your parents always used to buy? Or maybe just the one with the best-looking bottle? Whatever the criteria, there is something you should probably know when it comes to most seed oils: they’re really not all that good for you.
What's more, according to bestselling author and holistic nutritionist Kelly LeVeque, highly processed oils were never even meant to make it into our daily diets. In a new Instagram video, she explains all the ins and outs of these questionable oils.
The lowdown on processed oils.
Some of the oils in question in Leveque's post include soybean, corn, canola (rapeseed), sunflower (more details on the nuance of sunflower oil here), safflower, cottonseed, grapeseed, and rice bran. "Industrial seed oils were considered industrial waste and used only in soap making until 1911, but in the last 2 decades we’ve seen them added to everything from oat milk, protein bars, cookies, crackers, dip, dressings and prepackaged foods….plus all the fast casual and fast food restaurants use them to cook/fry everything,” she shares in her post.
These oils are made by heating the seeds to high temperatures, causing the polyunsaturated fats in the seeds (PUFA) to oxidize, which LeVeque says can create harmful byproducts for humans. “These seeds are then processed with a petroleum-based solvent such as hexane,” she says. “This is to maximize the amount of oil that can be extracted from those seeds.”
These oils are also chemically deodorized because, according to LeVeque, they smell like a mixture of fish and dirty feet, thus causing the production of trans fats (which are notoriously bad for human health.) After the addition of even more chemicals to improve the color, these seed oils ultimately can have a negative impact on our overall health.
“Between [the] years of 1959 and 2008 the increase [in] polyunsaturated fats, specifically linoleic acid has gone [up] 2 1/2 fold from 9.1% to 21.5%,” warns LeVeque. “We want a 1:1 ratio and we’re really far from that right now. When I was writing my first book in 2016 it was a 12:1 omega-6 to omega-3 ratio and today estimates have more than doubled.”
What to do instead.
vitamin D3 potency+
Optimized vitamin D3 with absorption technology for whole-body health*
Making small tweaks to your diet are what is going to make the most significant impact on your health in the long run, and a great place to start is swapping out these industrial seed oils with a better option that can provide your body with actual benefits. Our recommendation? Extra virgin olive oil or avocado oil.
Not only are these plant oils inherently rich in antioxidants, but they also contain monounsaturated fats (think: omega-9 fatty acid oleic acid found in a Mediterranean dietary pattern and lifestyle) to support cardiometabolic health and even help to promote longevity. (Here are 6 more healthy oil options to consider, too.)
These oils (aka healthy fats) can also aid with vitamin D absorption, which is why we included them in a premium organic oil trio (i.e., organic EVOO, avocado, and flaxseed oils) in our innovative and bestselling vitamin D3 supplement.*
The takeaway.
Swapping certain, processed seed oils for EVOO and plugging a targeted supplement to your daily routine are two actionable steps you can take to improve your overall health. With this, it’s also important to check the ingredients list of your favorite “health” foods to make sure they don’t feature any of these highly-processed oils as well. Having the knowledge to make positive choices for your well-being is essential, and now there’s one less ingredient flying under the radar in your pantry.
