How to avoid unhealthy cooking oils at restaurants.

See, the problem with seed oils like canola and sunflower is that they’re highly processed and contain high levels of polyunsaturated fatty acids, or PUFAs. As they’re processed, these fats lose their antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals. Once we consume them, they’re stored in body fat, which may impact the inflammatory response.

Sisson’s simple solution? “Have a conversation with the waiter," he says. "Ask for the chef to come and just say, 'I’m on a keto diet. I have an aversion to soybean, canola, or corn oil. What can you make in extra virgin olive oil? Could you make a steak in butter? ' There are so many workarounds when you dine out." So go ahead and ask—the worst they could say is no!

When it comes to salad dressings, Sisson recommends asking for alternatives like extra virgin olive oil and vinegar. And for other kinds of sauces, he’ll opt for some melted butter to nail a rich flavor. “I’m a seafood lover. If I have a crab cocktail or shrimp cocktail, just bring me melted butter [as a sauce]. I would consider that an ideal meal as a guy from a lobster fishing village in Maine," he shares.

Fats like butter and cold-pressed, unrefined extra virgin olive oil are less processed than many of the other conventional cooking oils. This means that they’re exposed to less heat and, thus, don’t lose their antioxidants and minerals. The key is to look for varieties that are as natural and minimally processed as possible, if you can.