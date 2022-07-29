Want To Keep Your Brain Sharp Later In Life? Study Shows This Diet Can Help

We all know by now that the Mediterranean diet can support whole-body health and longevity (especially when it comes to cardiovascular and cognitive support). But what you may not realize is that many of the studies that praise the diet’s health benefits lack participant diversity.

One demographic in particular has been under-researched when it comes to brain longevity studies: The U.S. Hispanic and Latino population has a genetic predisposition to suboptimal cognitive health outcomes later in life, and yet, members of this community are rarely included in studies on the Mediterranean diet and its long-term cognitive health benefits.

Until now, that is: A recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) set out to investigate whether adherence to the Mediterranean diet can help Hispanic and Latino individuals maintain healthy cognitive function as they age.