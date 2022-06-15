 Skip to content

mindbodygreen

News

Research Ties Anti-Inflammatory Diet To Larger Gray Matter & Total Brain Volume
|
Expert Reviewed
Research Ties Anti-Inflammatory Diet To Larger Gray Matter & Total Brain Volume


Research Ties Anti-Inflammatory Diet To Larger Gray Matter & Total Brain Volume

Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor By Morgan Chamberlain
mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition.
Emma Engler, M.S.,
Expert review by Emma Engler, M.S.,
mbg Nutrition Research Scientist
Emma Engler, M.S., is a Nutrition Research Scientist at mindbodygreen supporting nutrition product research, development, and innovation, as well as science education and communications.
Group of people eating and chatting at outdoors dinner party.

Image by Lumina / Stocksy

June 15, 2022 — 10:34 AM

It’s well-known that certain nutrients help support cognitive health and brain longevity (hello, omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenol-rich berries!), but it turns out our diet has even more of an impact on the brain than we had realized. 

According to a recently published investigation of the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort, a pro-inflammatory diet can result in smaller brain volume. This makes a case that anti-inflammatory foods also have a positive impact on brain volume.

What’s the Framingham Heart Study?

If you aren’t already familiar, the Framingham Heart Study is a population-based study of heart health outcomes in several generations of participants from Framingham, Massachusetts. The Original Cohort was recruited in 1948, and the study has added three additional generations of participants since then that make up a grand total of six cohorts. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The Offspring Cohort.

This particular finding looks at the Offspring Cohort, which includes children of the original participants and their respective spouses. These individuals joined the Offspring Study in 1971 and actively participated in the study until 2014. 

What the investigation reveals about diet & brain volume.

After analyzing cross-sectional associations between a pro-inflammatory diet and brain volume, researchers found that participants who ate higher quantities of pro-inflammatory foods over time had a smaller total brain volume.

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

Pro-inflammatory diet among participants was also associated with smaller gray matter volume (i.e., the part of the central nervous system that processes information and impacts everything from memory and movement to emotional health) and larger lateral ventricular volume (i.e., an MRI biomarker associated with certain cognitive health concerns). 

These findings indicate that anti-inflammatory foods can help promote not only cognitive function and overall brain health, but longevity outcomes as well. That said, this investigation is one of the first of its kind and additional research is needed to confirm the significance of the link between anti-inflammatory diet and brain volume. 

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

The takeaway.

When it comes to brain longevity nutrition, an anti-inflammatory diet is the way to go. In addition to packing your plate with anti-inflammatory foods (e.g., omega-3-rich fish and polyphenol-packed fruits, veggies, and whole grains), choosing a targeted brain health supplement like mbg’s brain guard+, which includes the polyphenol resveratrol and other brain-supporting ingredients, is another way to promote healthy brain volume and optimize your cognitive function—today and later in life.* 

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
brain guard+
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

brain guard+

brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
(13)
brain guard+
Morgan Chamberlain
Morgan Chamberlain mbg Supplement Editor
Morgan Chamberlain is a supplement editor at mindbodygreen. She graduated from Syracuse University with a Bachelor of Science degree in magazine journalism and a minor in nutrition....

More On This Topic

Integrative Health

The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*

Abby Moore
The One Probiotic That's Helping People Poop Regularly & Smoothly*
Integrative Health

Got A Dad Who's Invested In Longevity? This Is The Perfect Gift

Jason Wachob
Got A Dad Who's Invested In Longevity? This Is The Perfect Gift
Mental Health

A Neuroscientist's 7 Simple Tricks To Learn & Work More Productively With ADHD

Daniel Amen, M.D.
A Neuroscientist's 7 Simple Tricks To Learn & Work More Productively With ADHD
Recipes

This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient

Merrell Readman
This Hummus Recipe Has An Undetectable Blood-Sugar-Balancing Ingredient
Integrative Health

If You Drink Water Before Bed Every Night, You're Going To Want To Read This

Abby Moore
If You Drink Water Before Bed Every Night, You're Going To Want To Read This
Spirituality

Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week

Natasha Levinger
Why This Intuitive Says We Could Be Shocked By New Clarity This Week
More Health

Popular Stories

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Latest Articles

Recipes

This Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Dip Offers Some Major Brain-Boosting Benefits

Merrell Readman
This Creamy Sun Dried Tomato Dip Offers Some Major Brain-Boosting Benefits
Functional Food

This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health

Kristine Thomason
This Little-Known Seed Is Packed With Antioxidants & Supports Brain Health
Integrative Health

I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep

Emma Loewe
I'm A Longevity Specialist & These Are The 4 Products I Rely On For Deep Sleep
Beauty

Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient

Hannah Frye
Looking To Lighten Melasma Or Dark Spots? Find A Product With This Ingredient
Functional Food

I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review

Braelyn Wood
I've Tried 30+ Daily Harvest Items – Here's My Honest Review
Integrative Health

Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained

Morgan Chamberlain
Do You Need An 'Internal Shower?' TikTok’s Latest Detox Drink Trend, Explained
Latest Articles
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
https://www.mindbodygreen.com/articles/more-pro-inflammatory-diet-linked-to-smaller-brain-volume-yikes-shows-mri-results
brain guard+

Brain nutrition for cognitive performance and mental clarity*

★ ★ ★ ★ ★
★ ★ ★ ★ ★
brain guard+

Your article and new folder have been saved!