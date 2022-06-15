It’s well-known that certain nutrients help support cognitive health and brain longevity (hello, omega-3 fatty acids and polyphenol-rich berries!), but it turns out our diet has even more of an impact on the brain than we had realized.

According to a recently published investigation of the Framingham Heart Study Offspring Cohort, a pro-inflammatory diet can result in smaller brain volume. This makes a case that anti-inflammatory foods also have a positive impact on brain volume.