Feng Shui For Your Living Room: The Top Do's & Don'ts

Add candles (make sure they're all natural!) dim lighting, books, paintings, essential oils, and photos of people and animals. You can also add some triangular shapes in your décor. If you have a working fireplace, start using it more!

Inspiring books can also feed the fire within. The books in your living room should not be a collection of untouchable antiques or the classics you will never read again. Remember that your house is meant to be lived in, not just admired. (Plus, always having a new book handy means you won't be tempted to hop on your phone to pass the time.)

You can also add more soft surfaces like blankets that invite you to cuddle alone, with pets, or with your loved ones; a comfy couch you love lounging on; and a soft rug for bare feet. These can also inspire you to get cozy with loved ones. After all, feng shui can really help rev up your relationships for the better.

Last but not least, I tell all my clients to end their day on a meditation chair or cushion. This can promote relaxation before bed and help us process the day that has passed. Once you carve out space to meditate, it becomes much more second nature, so why not devote a corner of your cozy living room to finding some Zen?