Your Sign By Sign Guide To April's Full Pink Moon In Libra
The first full moon of the astrological year has almost arrived, and this time, it's in the sign of Libra and will peak on April 6, just after 12:30 a.m. EDT.
Each full moon is the peak of its respective lunar cycle, offering us an opportunity for reflecting, releasing, and manifesting. But depending on your zodiac sign, we'll all have something different to expect under full Pink moon. Here's what each sign needs to know, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn.
Advertisement
Note: Be sure to check both your sun and rising sign.
Aries
This is already a relationship-oriented moon, being in the sign of Libra, and for Aries, it's landing in your seventh house of partnership, putting an extra emphasis on your closest relationships. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, romance will be at the forefront, making this an excellent time to gain clarity on which relationships are serving you—and which aren't.
You may feel the urge to deepen some partnerships, or work out some of the kinks you've been experiencing with a S.O. In either case, Quinn explains, Aries will be evaluating commitments to romantic relationships, as well as other forms of relationships, such as close friendships or even business partnerships.
Taurus
This is a potent time to zero-in on your health, Taurus, with the full moon lighting up your sixth house of health and service. As Quinn notes, whether it's your physical, mental, emotional, or spiritual health, make time to address any aspects of your routine that aren't working for you anymore.
Quinn recommends honestly asking yourself if your schedule has been overloaded, or perhaps whether you need to take more time for yourself. "Tauruses are really good at exploring the finer things in life and really leaning into life's pleasures, so utilize that during this full moon with self care, mental health space, and leaning into rest," she adds.
Advertisement
Gemini
This moon may very well be an enjoyable one for you Gemini, as it lands in your fifth house of pleasure, creativity, and expression according to Quinn. Ask yourself what really makes you feel alive, and how you can get more of it. "Pleasure is what allows you to thrive—it can reduce stress and align you with what makes you truly happy," Quinn tells mindbodygreen.
Under this moon, whether it's people, places, or activities you indulge in, allow yourself the joy of simple pleasures and prioritizing yourself. You may also feel creative urges and insights, so lean into those as well. "And if it doesn't align, let it go," Quinn adds.
Cancer
Feeling cozy, Cancer? This full moon in Libra falls in your domestic fourth house, where you feel right at home. Perhaps you take this opportunity to clear out your home space, or spend time with loved ones. In either case, Quinn says, allow your home and family to offer you rest under this moon.
"Family and home are things that make your heart sing, so give them extra love right now. And when you feed them [love], they'll feed you back," she explains. Additionally, full moons are a time to release, so use this time do so some "spring cleaning," whether literal or energetic, around your home space. "And if the world is healing harsh, this is a time to allow yourself to retreat inwards into that natural state of being and home," Quinn adds.
Get 10 minutes with a psychic for $1.99
Thinking About Trying Keen? Here's What To Know First, Based On My Experience.
Leo
This full moon is spotlighting communication for you, Leo, as it lights up your third house of communication and information. As Quinn explains, you may feel more inclined to speak your mind under these moonbeams, so ask yourself what needs to be said. "Just make sure you're speaking for your peace, not just speaking to speak—because we do have some aspects with this moon that could make you a little rash," she adds.
Get clear on what's worth bringing up before you let the impulsive energy of this moon get to you. "But if it actually feels like it's going to make a difference, be discerning—then say something," Quinn explains, adding that new information and insights could come through at this time, so pay attention to what communication is going out—and what's coming in.
Virgo
With this full moon landing in your second house of security, finances, and possessions, Virgo, you might be reevaluating things on the more material front. As Quinn explains, if you've been holding onto something that's actually holding you back, this moon will make that clear.
"So what needs to be let go, what is an excess?" Quinn suggests asking yourself, adding that this moon could also impact your professional life, whether it's your work status or income. "Be open to the shifts and know that they're always with your highest good in mind, whether that means leaving a job or coming into something new," she adds.
Advertisement
Libra
This is your full moon, Libra, landing in your first house of self and identity. Whenever the full moon is in your sign, it's a time to do some major self reflection (and subsequently release what's not working with your newfound clarity). And because you're a relationship-oriented sign under this particularly relationship-oriented moon, Quinn notes themes around partnership may also be present.
She suggests asking yourself how you can look in the mirror and take accountability for yourself—and adjust accordingly—so you can call in the most healthy and abundant relationships. Ultimately, Quinn says, this moon will help you take a close look at who you truly are, for better or worse, but what counts is what you do with this information.
Scorpio
This could be a particularly deep full moon for you, Scorpio, as it spotlights your 12th house of endings, surrender, and the subconscious. And as Quinn notes, you have no problem leaning into the energy, and this will be a powerful moon for shadow work and inner healing.
You're being asked to plunge to the depths and see what you find, and from there, figure out what you want to keep, Quinn explains, adding to be sensitive and tender with yourself as you do this often difficult inner work. "This is a place of triggers, and Scorpio has always been a sign that feels things really deeply," she tells mindbodygreen.
Advertisement
Sagittarius
Feeling friendly, Sagittarius? With the full moon landing in your 11th house of networks, large groups, and the collective, now's a great time to make connections or cultivate the ones you already have. "Take time to think about where you show up and what communities you want to be a part of," Quinn suggests, adding to get clear on what makes you feel truly seen by others.
She adds that this moon is also a good opportunity to slow down a bit (as you're one of the more fast-paced signs) and spend more intentional time with people (or in places) where you feel held, and can hold others.
Capricorn
You've always been a driven and hardworking sign, Capricorn, and under this full moon, that motivation might feel turbocharged, as it lands in your 10th house of legacy and social status. As Quinn explains, your work is on the highlight reel right now, and you may be getting acknowledgment or rewards for all you've accomplished.
On the other hand, however, Quinn tells mindbodygreen that the moon may also shine a light on certain aspects of your work life that need to change. "So be proud of yourself in your hard work—while also paying attention to where things need to shift," she adds.
Advertisement
Aquarius
You could feel particularly expansive under these moonbeams, Aquarius, as it lands in your ninth house of higher learning, philosophy, and travel. Whether there's something new you want to learn or someplace new you want to go, what's stopping you? Full moons are about release, after all, and anything holding you back from expansion will be very clear.
And given Libra's relationship-oriented influence on this full moon, according to Quinn, it might also be worthwhile to pay attention to the people in your life who inspire you to grow, learn more, or follow your spark. "Follow those breadcrumbs because this will lead to new perspectives and even new opportunities," she adds.
Pisces
You have an opportunity to do some deep unearthing with this full moon, Pisces, as it lights up your mysterious eighth house of rebirth, transformation, and sex. As such, Quinn suggests asking yourself which aspects of your life have come to the surface to be purged and transformed.
"How can you allow those parts of yourself to die so that you can lean into the rebirth?" she notes, adding that Libra's influence under this moon could bring up relationship themes as well. Perhaps a relationship ending (or changing) is actually allowing you to step into a new chapter—or maybe you "break up" with an older version of yourself that's holding you back. In either case, Quinn says, allow the space for a new chapter to unfold.
The takeaway
Regardless of your sign, anytime the moon is in Libra, relationships are going to be spotlighted. Understanding where this moon falls in your birth chart can help you handle the themes of this moon with as much grace and poise as possible.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.