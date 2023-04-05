The first full moon of the astrological year has almost arrived, and this time, it's in the sign of Libra and will peak on April 6, just after 12:30 a.m. EDT.

Each full moon is the peak of its respective lunar cycle, offering us an opportunity for reflecting, releasing, and manifesting. But depending on your zodiac sign, we'll all have something different to expect under full Pink moon. Here's what each sign needs to know, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn.