Turmeric Stains Are The Worst — Here Are 3 Tips To Salvage Your Stuff

Your favorite superfood has left its signature golden mark.

Suzy Scherr
January 25
Recipes

6 Immune-Supporting Soups For When Comfort Food Is All You Want

For those chilly days when a bowl of soup is all you want.

Sarah Regan
January 14
Women's Health

How Turmeric Can Alleviate PMS & When To Take It For Maximum Results

We spoke with a "spice expert" on how supplementation can curb symptoms of PMS.

Christina Coughlin
January 12
Functional Food

Ate Too Much And Feeling Full? These 4 Teas May Offer Some Relief

Nothing can spoil a great meal like feeling uncomfortably full, which is why we put together a list of teas sure to help ease digestion.

Sarah Regan
November 28 2019
Recipes
PAID CONTENT FOR Avocados from Chile

Hatch A Batch Of Spooky Avo Spider Eggs Just In Time For Halloween

These savory, healthy Halloween snacks put the treat in Trick-or-Treat!

Krista Soriano
October 15 2019
Recipes

Antoni On How To Make Anti-Inflammatory Dinners & Desserts Taste Like Heaven

His recipe for turmeric cauliflower is the perfect weeknight meal for fall.

#celebrity #inflammation #plants #turmeric
Emma Loewe
September 9 2019
5 Ways Turmeric Can Support Your Active Lifestyle

The herb has also been shown to be beneficial for anyone with an active lifestyle.

mindbodygreen
August 19 2019
Functional Food

The Unexpected Turmeric Trick You Have To Know

I learned it the hard way so you don't have to.

Liz Moody
July 11 2019
Recipes

Transition Into Spring With This Gut-Friendly Cauliflower Salad

It includes anti-inflammatory superfood ingredients.

Caroline Muggia
March 18 2019
Mental Health

The 10 Best Supplement Treatments For Depression And Anxiety

The best supplements for depression, including CBD oil, ashwagandha, and St. John's Wort.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
December 12 2018
Recipes

This Super-Calming Twist On A Turmeric Latte Will Help You Stay Sane Throughout The Holidays

Every time Uncle Jim brings up politics, just calmly sip your drink.

Liz Moody
November 16 2018
Integrative Health

Is 'Dampness' At The Root Of Your Bloat & Digestive Problems? An Acupuncturist Explains

How to decrease dampness in the body, including drinking warming drinks and avoiding smoothies and dairy.

Walda Laurenceau, L.Ac.
November 6 2018