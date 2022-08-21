This Antioxidant-Packed Turmeric Supplement Has 10X The Power Of Golden Milk

"Our turmeric root extract (Acumin™) is clinically shown to protect turmeric's bioactive curcuminoids (including curcumin) and to be up to 10 times more bioavailable than other common forms of turmeric (volatile oil, liposomal, and 95% curcumin),"*† explains mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.

This extra-potent form of turmeric has actually been shown to increase levels of curcuminoids (the active compounds that give turmeric its kick) in the blood, causing noticeable differences in joint health, muscle fitness and recovery, digestive health, immunity, and more.*

The buttoned-up turmeric is paired with two additional plant compounds—full-spectrum ginger root extract (also wrapped in that polar-nonpolar-sandwich) and black pepper fruit—to further enhance the turmeric-led benefits.

Packaged in a vegan capsule, the resulting supplement offers a plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free way to support your inflammatory response, immune health, and gut health—even when you're traveling or don't have time to whip up a warming cup of golden milk in your kitchen.*

"I love mbg's turmeric potency+ because you receive premium, highly absorbable turmeric root extract, plus the synergistic bonus of ginger root and piperine from black pepper fruit,"* clinical and culinary dietitian Huma Chaudhry, R.D., LDN, says of the product. Just two capsules a day is all you need to noticeably support immunity, resilience, workout recovery, and overall health, reviewers say.* Now that's one easy pill to swallow.