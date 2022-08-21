This Antioxidant-Packed Turmeric Supplement Has 10X The Power Of Golden Milk

Don't Have Time To Make Golden Milk? This Supplement Is Even More Potent
From oil pulling to dry brushing to intermittent fasting, many popular wellness practices of today have deep roots in Ayurvedic tradition that should be acknowledged and celebrated. Another treat we can credit to the ancient medical approach is golden milk, or Haldi Doodh—a combination of milk and spices that gets its golden hue from turmeric powder. The beverage, now whipped up in kitchens around the world, is beloved for its warming quality and vibrant health benefits from superstar antioxidant turmeric.
Inspired by this hero ingredient, mbg set out to create a supplement that delivers the power of the spice in an easily absorbable form. Meet turmeric potency+.
A new way to enjoy the bioactives of golden milk.
Turmeric powder—though tasty and rich in antioxidants—is rapidly metabolized and poorly absorbed by the body. In short, when we consume the spice in this form, we miss out on some of its functional benefits. Turmeric oils and liposomal preparations help up that bioavailability, but they still leave some room for improvement. In turmeric potency+, you'll find the most absorbable and potent form of turmeric, Acumin™, which packages full-spectrum turmeric in a polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) to protect all of its native compounds.*
"Our turmeric root extract (Acumin™) is clinically shown to protect turmeric's bioactive curcuminoids (including curcumin) and to be up to 10 times more bioavailable than other common forms of turmeric (volatile oil, liposomal, and 95% curcumin),"*† explains mbg's vice president of scientific affairs Ashley Jordan Ferira, Ph.D., RDN.
This extra-potent form of turmeric has actually been shown to increase levels of curcuminoids (the active compounds that give turmeric its kick) in the blood, causing noticeable differences in joint health, muscle fitness and recovery, digestive health, immunity, and more.*
The buttoned-up turmeric is paired with two additional plant compounds—full-spectrum ginger root extract (also wrapped in that polar-nonpolar-sandwich) and black pepper fruit—to further enhance the turmeric-led benefits.
Packaged in a vegan capsule, the resulting supplement offers a plant-based, gluten-free, dairy-free way to support your inflammatory response, immune health, and gut health—even when you're traveling or don't have time to whip up a warming cup of golden milk in your kitchen.*
"I love mbg's turmeric potency+ because you receive premium, highly absorbable turmeric root extract, plus the synergistic bonus of ginger root and piperine from black pepper fruit,"* clinical and culinary dietitian Huma Chaudhry, R.D., LDN, says of the product. Just two capsules a day is all you need to noticeably support immunity, resilience, workout recovery, and overall health, reviewers say.* Now that's one easy pill to swallow.
The takeaway.
turmeric potency+, offers a fresh way to reap the health benefits of time-tested ingredients like turmeric, ginger, and black pepper. While not intended to replace your favorite Ayurvedic sip, consider mbg's new supplement a tool to help you still have your delicious golden milk at home and reap similar benefits on the go, too.* Learn more about the product here.
