Buy an oven thermometer, an inexpensive gadget that can help ensure the success of your baking. Many ovens run fast or slow, which can result in a different cooking time than a recipe states and, with it, over- or undercooked food. Place the thermometer in your oven and turn it on. Compare the temperature on the thermometer to the one you set. Even a small difference of 50°F (10°C) could alter your baking time, or even worse, lead to a pan of burnt granola. If your oven is off, get it calibrated so that it’s accurate or adjust the baking temperature accordingly.