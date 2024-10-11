Skip to Content
Recipes

This Turmeric Black Pepper Granola Is Rich With Brain Health Benefits

Annie Fenn, MD
October 11, 2024
Annie Fenn is a physician, chef, culinary instructor, and the author of "The Brain Health Kitchen: Preventing Alzheimer’s Through Food" (Artisan 2023).
Tumeric Black Pepper Granola
Image by Alexandra Grablewski
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

Turmeric is rich in curcumin, a phytonutrient with potent antioxidant properties. In this slightly savory granola, it’s paired with black pepper, which provides more than a kick. That’s because the peppercorns contain piperine, an alkaloid with brain health benefits that enhances the bioavailability of curcumin.

The fat in the coconut oil helps you absorb more of turmeric’s antioxidant nutrients, but you could also use extra-virgin olive oil if you prefer a more savory, less coconutty, flavor.

Ingredients

  • 5 cups (500 g) rolled oats
  • 1 cup (140 g) raw cashews or macadamia nuts
  • ½ cup (70 g) hemp seeds 2 teaspoons ground turmeric
  • ½ teaspoon finely ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup (120 ml) pure maple syrup
  • ½ cup (120 ml) virgin unrefined coconut oil, melted, or extra-virgin olive oil

Directions

  • Set an oven rack in the center position and preheat the oven to 350°F (180°C). Line a rimmed 18-by-13-inch (46 by 33 cm) baking sheet with parchment paper or a silicone mat.
  • Stir together the oats, cashews, hemp seeds, turmeric, pepper, and salt in a large bowl.
  • Whisk together the maple syrup and oil in a small bowl or
  • 2-cup (480 ml) measuring cup. Pour over the oat mixture and stir until well coated. Transfer to the prepared baking sheet and smooth into an even layer (see Tip, page 272).
  • Bake for 20 minutes, then rotate the baking sheet front to back and bake for 10 to 20 minutes longer, until golden brown throughout and darker on the edges. Let cool completely in the pan, then break into clusters. Use the parchment paper as a funnel to transfer the granola into an airtight container.

TIPS: For the best clusters, spread the granola evenly atop the baking sheet and gently press with the back of a spatula. Don’t stir during baking, and let cool completely in the pan before breaking into clusters with your hands.

Buy an oven thermometer, an inexpensive gadget that can help ensure the success of your baking. Many ovens run fast or slow, which can result in a different cooking time than a recipe states and, with it, over- or undercooked food. Place the thermometer in your oven and turn it on. Compare the temperature on the thermometer to the one you set. Even a small difference of 50°F (10°C) could alter your baking time, or even worse, lead to a pan of burnt granola. If your oven is off, get it calibrated so that it’s accurate or adjust the baking temperature accordingly.

Excerpted from The Brain Health Kitchen by Annie Fenn (Artisan Books). Copyright © 2023. Photographs by Alexandra Grablewski.

