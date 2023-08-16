This Recovery Supplement Is Like An Ice Pack For Your Muscles & Joints*

Turmeric and ginger are powerhouse plants that combat oxidative stress and promote a healthy inflammatory response1 , paying dividends for musculoskeletal (and whole-body) health. Our supplement combines these two botanical buddies and packages them in a way that makes them even more health-protective.*

The turmeric and ginger in each capsule of turmeric potency+ are encased in a PNS (polar non-polar sandwich) technology. This sandwiches the ingredients in a polar molecule and a nonpolar molecule to protect their active compounds (curcumin and gingerol) as they make their journey through the body. This innovation makes the turmeric and ginger in our supplement more bioavailable and ultra-potent. We combined them with 5 mg of black pepper fruit extract to enhance absorption even further.*

The result is a supplement that's like a soothing ice pack for your muscles and joints. Taking two capsules of the vegan, gluten-free supplement a day can help keep your musculoskeletal systems limber and strong.*

But don't take our word for it: Here's how real people are using turmeric potency+ to support their health and fitness goals.