This Recovery Supplement Is Like An Ice Pack For Your Muscles & Joints*
Your muscles and joints work hard for you—how are you returning the favor? Taking an antioxidant-rich supplement like mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+ is one way to support musculoskeletal health and keep your joints and muscles comfortable and protected.*
Whether you're an elite athlete or more of a weekend warrior, turmeric potency+ can help keep your body strong through it all. It promotes joint resilience and recovery with three targeted ingredients: turmeric root, ginger root, and black pepper.*
Advertisement
Turmeric and ginger are powerhouse plants that combat oxidative stress and promote a healthy inflammatory response1, paying dividends for musculoskeletal (and whole-body) health. Our supplement combines these two botanical buddies and packages them in a way that makes them even more health-protective.*
The turmeric and ginger in each capsule of turmeric potency+ are encased in a PNS (polar non-polar sandwich) technology. This sandwiches the ingredients in a polar molecule and a nonpolar molecule to protect their active compounds (curcumin and gingerol) as they make their journey through the body. This innovation makes the turmeric and ginger in our supplement more bioavailable and ultra-potent. We combined them with 5 mg of black pepper fruit extract to enhance absorption even further.*
The result is a supplement that's like a soothing ice pack for your muscles and joints. Taking two capsules of the vegan, gluten-free supplement a day can help keep your musculoskeletal systems limber and strong.*
But don't take our word for it: Here's how real people are using turmeric potency+ to support their health and fitness goals.
A great addition to my active lifestyle
"I've enjoyed taking this product post-workout and I feel like I can really feel the difference after exercise and in my general health. I love the targeted antioxidant and anti-inflammatory support and feel like it's been a great addition to keeping up with my active lifestyle."*
—Cameron O.
Advertisement
I love the powerhouse ingredients
"The key ingredients [in turmeric potency+] are powerhouses. I used to take them separately, but this blend combines them all into one! Having it in one supplement makes it extremely convenient and allows me to focus on my health goals."*
—Mary A.
For my joints, this is it
"Whether it's the antioxidant or anti-inflammatory actions of these botanicals or both, my joints are a fan of turmeric potency+. So is my whole body. This mbg supplement is my new daily essential for overall health."*
—Millie E.
Advertisement
Great for exercise recovery
"I stay pretty active and am in the gym about five days a week. And as much as I love working out, I oftentimes deal with achy joints after exercising (recovery is important, people!). That's why I was super excited when I heard about mindbodygreen's new turmeric potency+. I look forward to taking it daily!"*
—Blake U.
Helped me get back in my routine
"I used to take turmeric supplements consistently when I was an athlete in college. It always felt like a great way to support my joints and workout recovery in general. This product has reignited my love for turmeric and even has the bonus of ginger! Love it!"*
—Frankie B.
Advertisement
The takeaway
Looking for a plant-powered recover tool to help your muscles and joints feel their best? Look no further than mindbodygreen's turmeric potency+, which combines highly bioactive ginger and turmeric into a supplement that everyday athletes can't get enough of.* Learn more about the supplement here.
Emma Loewe is the Sustainability and Health Director at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of The Spirit Almanac: A Modern Guide To Ancient Self Care, which she wrote alongside Lindsay Kellner.
Emma received her B.A. in Environmental Science & Policy with a specialty in environmental communications from Duke University. In addition to penning over 1,000 mbg articles on topics from the water crisis in California to the rise of urban beekeeping, her work has appeared on Grist, Bloomberg News, Bustle, and Forbes. She's spoken about the intersection of self-care and sustainability on podcasts and live events alongside environmental thought leaders like Marci Zaroff, Gay Browne, and Summer Rayne Oakes.