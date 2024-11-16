Skip to Content
Functional Food

This Turmeric Supplement Is Best For Whole-Body Health, Says An Ayurvedic Medicine Specialist

Sarah Regan
Sarah Regan
November 16, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Image by Svetlana Monyakova / iStock
November 16, 2024

By now, you're probably aware of the benefits of turmeric: It's antioxidant-rich, helps promote a healthy inflammatory response, and even supports joint health.* It's no wonder people turn to turmeric supplements to reap the maximum health benefits of this root. But the thing is, not all turmeric supplements are created equal.

Physician and Ayurveda expert Avanti Kumar-Singh, M.D., explains why—and shares the reasons that she trusts mbg's turmeric potency+ for maximum purity and potency.

The supplement this M.D. turns to for "highly potent" turmeric

As Kumar-Singh writes for mbg, "The ancient turmeric root is a spice of paramount importance in Ayurveda. Thanks to its powerful antioxidant properties and potential for whole-body healing benefits, turmeric is for many people an important daily herbal supplement."*

But unfortunately, turmeric is poorly absorbed by the body, and subsequently, a lot of it gets wasted. So when Kumar-Singh discovered mbg's turmeric potency+, she was pleased to find that this isn't an issue with this particular formula. "Thanks to advanced formulation and technology, the highly potent turmeric featured in mbg's turmeric potency+ has been optimized for bioavailability and bioefficacy,"* she writes in her review of turmeric potency+.

That advanced formulation and technology she speaks of is Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric root extract, which uses polar-nonpolar-sandwich (PNS) technology. The cutting-edge innovation of PNS technology allows the full spectrum of bioactives in turmeric root (i.e., curcuminoid polyphenols, protein, fiber, and essential oils) to be absorbed much easier and affect your curcuminoid status in the body better.* (Read up on exactly how it works here.)

In fact, research has shown Acumin™ full-spectrum turmeric has five times higher bioavailability than liposomal turmeric extract, six times higher bioavailability than the volatile oil turmeric form, and 10 times higher bioavailability than turmeric root extract with 95% curcuminoids.*† 

The takeaway

Turmeric comes with a host of healthy perks but only when you're absorbing it properly. If you want to get all the benefits of this amazing spice but aren't sure which supplement is best, go for one that's research-backed to be highly bioavailable like turmeric potency+. Learn more about the product here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).

More On This Topic

Popular Stories

