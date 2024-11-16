But unfortunately, turmeric is poorly absorbed by the body, and subsequently, a lot of it gets wasted. So when Kumar-Singh discovered mbg's turmeric potency+, she was pleased to find that this isn't an issue with this particular formula. "Thanks to advanced formulation and technology, the highly potent turmeric featured in mbg's turmeric potency+ has been optimized for bioavailability and bioefficacy,"* she writes in her review of turmeric potency+.