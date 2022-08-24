In this innovative supplement, turmeric potency+ fits 500 mg of full-spectrum turmeric root extract into two capsules that can be taken anywhere, at any time.

Even more targeted than the powder or root you'll find in the grocery store, the Acumin™ turmeric in our supplement is designed for maximum bioavailability.* Turmeric typically gets rapidly metabolized and has a low absorption rate, but Acumin™ uses a technology called polar-nonpolar-sandwiching (PNS) to surround the plant's native compounds in polar (dietary fiber, polysaccharides, turmerin protein) and non-polar (turmerone essential oil) parts, making them much easier for the body to receive and utilize.*

This innovative form of turmeric is clinically shown to be up to 10 times more bioavailable than other turmeric root extracts on the market—helping it deliver benefits you can really feel.*† Daily targeted support for muscle and joint comfort, a healthy immune response, and a positive mood are just some of the noticeable perks of this potent supplement.*

Full-spectrum ginger root extract and black pepper fruit round out the supplement, forming a trio of antioxidant spices that support vibrant whole-body health.* These ingredients work synergistically to promote healthy levels of inflammatory biomarkers, provide joint and muscle strength, and support regular digestion, too.*

This is a supplement that's clean in more ways than one. Free of artificial coloring, sweeteners, or unnecessary stearates or preservatives, it's a vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free formula that you can feel great about taking daily. And its small capsule design means that you can enjoy a targeted dose of turmeric without needing to raid your spice cabinet or stain your clothes and kitchen towels.

"I love the benefits of turmeric, but it’s a pretty overpowering spice to sprinkle on all my meals. I’m so glad mbg launched a supplement to reap all of those benefits at such a concentrated dose," notes one reviewer, Devi R.

While we'd never suggest giving up the occasional golden latte or turmeric-marinated chicken, this convenient supplement helps you have your turmeric daily, and eat it on the go too.