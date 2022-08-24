 Skip to content

mbg's New Supplement Offers A Clean & Convenient Way To Consume Turmeric Daily

Emma Loewe
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of "Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us."
Curcumin/Turmeric

Image by Tatjana Zlatkovic / Stocksy

August 24, 2022 — 11:05 AM

Turmeric is an Ayurvedic staple you can now find in kitchens around the world, and its signature golden hue can jazz up everything from smoothies to omelets with an extra hit of antioxidants. To harness the power of the spice, and give people a way to enjoy its benefits without even needing to flip on the blender or fire up the stovetop, mbg formulated a clean and convenient new supplement: turmeric potency+.

Why turmeric potency+ is a convenient new way to benefit from turmeric.

In this innovative supplement, turmeric potency+ fits 500 mg of full-spectrum turmeric root extract into two capsules that can be taken anywhere, at any time.

Even more targeted than the powder or root you'll find in the grocery store, the Acumin™ turmeric in our supplement is designed for maximum bioavailability.* Turmeric typically gets rapidly metabolized and has a low absorption rate, but Acumin™ uses a technology called polar-nonpolar-sandwiching (PNS) to surround the plant's native compounds in polar (dietary fiber, polysaccharides, turmerin protein) and non-polar (turmerone essential oil) parts, making them much easier for the body to receive and utilize.*

This innovative form of turmeric is clinically shown to be up to 10 times more bioavailable than other turmeric root extracts on the market—helping it deliver benefits you can really feel.*† Daily targeted support for muscle and joint comfort, a healthy immune response, and a positive mood are just some of the noticeable perks of this potent supplement.*

Full-spectrum ginger root extract and black pepper fruit round out the supplement, forming a trio of antioxidant spices that support vibrant whole-body health.* These ingredients work synergistically to promote healthy levels of inflammatory biomarkers, provide joint and muscle strength, and support regular digestion, too.*

This is a supplement that's clean in more ways than one. Free of artificial coloring, sweeteners, or unnecessary stearates or preservatives, it's a vegan, gluten-free, and soy-free formula that you can feel great about taking daily. And its small capsule design means that you can enjoy a targeted dose of turmeric without needing to raid your spice cabinet or stain your clothes and kitchen towels.

"I love the benefits of turmeric, but it’s a pretty overpowering spice to sprinkle on all my meals. I’m so glad mbg launched a supplement to reap all of those benefits at such a concentrated dose," notes one reviewer, Devi R.

While we'd never suggest giving up the occasional golden latte or turmeric-marinated chicken, this convenient supplement helps you have your turmeric daily, and eat it on the go too.

The takeaway.

turmeric potency+ is one of the latest additions to mbg's supplement line, and it packages the time-tested benefits of turmeric into an easy-to-consume format. Learn more about the supplement here.

If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.


† Acumin™ research has demonstrated superior bioavailability, curcuminoid serum response, and stability compared to other common forms of turmeric root extract (e.g., volatile oil, phospholipid/liposomal, and standard 95% curcumin).
Emma Loewe is the Senior Sustainability Editor at mindbodygreen and the author of Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us. She is also the co-author of...

