This Super Flavorful One-Pan Meal Is The Perfect Healthy Weeknight Dinner

If you didn't know, yogurt is a great marinade base because it can help to gently tenderize the meat, which makes it a particularly good fit for a chicken dish. This particular marinade also includes some of our favorite functional spices: turmeric, especially.

Skehan also ensure that this recipe can be made to be seasonal: "Swap the butternut squash with sweet potato or eggplant if you like," he writes. While the veggies on the pan mean this can be served as a standalone, we might pair it with a favorite leafy green or a small portion of grains to round out the plate.