3 Easy Weekly Habits That Will Tighten + Brighten Your Skin ASAP
Not every healthy habit has to be a daily habit. When you add too many tiny goals to your to-do list, it can become overwhelming and end up discouraging you from actually sticking with it. The answer: Sprinkle in weekly habits instead.
Spreading out new habits works for many different avenues of health, including your skin care goals. To follow, three quick and easy weekly rituals to start your new routine off strong, so you can enhance your skin on your own schedule:
Make a turmeric face mask
If you're looking to brighten your complexion on a budget, a DIY turmeric face mask is one A+ option that can be used just once a week. Turmeric in skin care is nothing new, as it's been used in Ayurvedic medicine for thousands of years1.
However, modern science is also fully on board, as there's plenty of research touting the spice as an impressive anti-inflammatory2 ingredient. One of the easiest (and most affordable) ways to use it is by whipping up a face mask from home—and you only need ⅛ to ¼ teaspoon per mask.
We've covered in-depth turmeric face mask recipes before, but here are a few combinations to test out depending on your immediate skin goals:
And if you prefer to get your turmeric fix by consuming it, check out our favorite turmeric supplements here.
Slowly sip on a skin-loving beverage
OK, fine, this is more of a daily habit, but trust us—it's fairly low lift! The goal is to combine any beverage you already love with ingredients that feed the skin from within. The easiest way to hack the process is by keeping collagen supplements on hand.
Other than collagen, look for ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, biotin, vitamin E, or ceramides. Not sure where to start? We've compiled a list of some of the best skin supplements here to help you out. Below, a few beverages you may want to mix them into:
- For a morning pick-me-up: A decadent mocha or standard latte
- For the tea lovers: A matcha latte
- For a sweet nightcap: A golden milk latte
- For a fruity twist: A strawberry + coconut smoothie
- For dessert: A healthy chocolate shake
Massage your face
Last but not least: Give yourself 10 to 15 minutes once a week (at least) to massage your face. This one checks multiple boxes—it's great for tightening your skin naturally, it encourages relaxation and presence, and you'll get a few minutes to just focus on yourself.
Consider pairing your face massage ritual with relaxing music or nature sounds, your favorite podcast, an evening bath, etc.—whatever works for you.
You can opt for a hands-only face massage, or call upon tools like gua sha and face rollers to help you out. Just remember to apply a face oil or hydrating serum beforehand for an easier glide.
For a step-by-step facial massage routine, check out our full guide.
The takeaway
If you don't have room in your daily schedule for more healthy habits, consider sprinkling in weekly rituals instead for brighter and tighter skin. Who knows? Over time, they might even become daily staples, as giving yourself grace takes the pressure off of a rigid routine. And if you're looking for more tips on keeping your skin taut, take a look at this guide.