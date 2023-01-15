Drink This Anti-Inflammatory Beverage For Better Skin & Sleep
Jamie Schneider is the Beauty & Wellness Editor at mindbodygreen, covering beauty and wellness. She has a B.A. in Organizational Studies and English from the University of Michigan, and her work has appeared in Coveteur, The Chill Times, and Wyld Skincare.
January is the perfect month to kickstart new habits. Personally, I’ve hopped aboard the meal-prepping train these past couple of weeks (lots of overnight oats), but if you’re looking for a new ritual to help you wind down before bed, I have two words for you: golden milk.
The warm, ancient Ayurvedic beverage is the perfect addition to any relaxing evening regimen. As integrative neurologist Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., previously writes for mbg: "Once you've tried golden milk, you'll be hooked on the way it settles your mind and body at the end of the day and invites your entire being to relax and let go of any worries as you drift off to sleep."
And depending on the ingredients you choose, it can soothe your mind and enhance your skin health. Here, find the glow-inducing beverage experts swear by.
A golden milk recipe with extra skin-loving benefits.
We can attribute most of golden milk’s beauty-related benefits to turmeric (the main ingredient in the sunny-hued beverage). Turmeric root, and its main bioactive compound, curcumin1, has been found to possess loads of antioxidant properties, which help protect the skin from free radicals2, like environmental pollutants.
These antioxidant capabilities also make turmeric a special skin brightener, both when ingested and applied topically (that’s why turmeric face masks are so popular among many cultures). Turmeric also helps inhibit the production of pro-inflammatory genes3, blocking inflammatory pathways, which can offer even more of a protective benefit.
Now, if you want to level up your skin-loving golden milk even further, you can add a scoop of collagen powder to the mix, namely one with hydrolyzed collagen peptides. Studies show that these collagen peptides are able to support skin elasticity and dermal collagen density4 by promoting the body's natural production of collagen5 and other compounds that make up the skin, like elastin and fibrillin. Of course, we’d recommend snagging mbg’s beauty & gut collagen+, which features 17.7 grams of grass-fed collagen peptides, vitamins C and E, hyaluronic acid, turmeric (!), and more.
If you’d like to incorporate this skin-loving sip into your evening routine, follow this recipe found in our full golden milk guide:
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk of choice (coconut milk makes it a tad sweeter!)
- 1 teaspoon turmeric powder
- 1 scoop of unflavored mbg beauty & gut collagen+
- Pinch black pepper
- Optional ingredients: pinch of ground cinnamon, pinch of ground cardamom, 1 teaspoon honey, 1 teaspoon coconut oil
How to:
- Blend all ingredients together. You can use a countertop blender or an immersion blender if you have one.
- Warm in a saucepan on the stove, simmering (don't let it boil) for 15 minutes.
- Transfer to your favorite mug and enjoy!
The takeaway.
Wind-down routines vary from person to person, but there’s a reason many experts praise this Ayurvedic elixir time and again. Golden milk is packed with so many beauty and health benefits—and when you chuck in some high-quality collagen powder, those benefits abound.*
