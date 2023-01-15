January is the perfect month to kickstart new habits. Personally, I’ve hopped aboard the meal-prepping train these past couple of weeks (lots of overnight oats), but if you’re looking for a new ritual to help you wind down before bed, I have two words for you: golden milk.

The warm, ancient Ayurvedic beverage is the perfect addition to any relaxing evening regimen. As integrative neurologist Kulreet Chaudhary, M.D., previously writes for mbg: "Once you've tried golden milk, you'll be hooked on the way it settles your mind and body at the end of the day and invites your entire being to relax and let go of any worries as you drift off to sleep."