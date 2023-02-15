So does collagen replace protein powder entirely? Not exactly. See, the amino acid composition of each of these powders is different—however, collagen does still contain many amino acids (aka, the building blocks of protein).

In general, "Collagen powder and protein powder are different products with different nutrition profiles, different ingredients, and different goals," Scott Keatley, R.D. once told mbg. Ultimately, which powder is right for you depends on the benefits you're looking for.

While collagen may not be the best option for those looking to make substantial muscle gains, it’s still packed with benefits. For some, these perks may be an even better fit than those of protein powder. Not sure which one you should choose? Here are a few pros of each.*