More often than not, experts advise against a high-glycemic index in the name of skin health, and for good reason: "High glycemic index and increased daily glycemic load intake were positively associated with acnegenesis and acne severity," researchers found1 .

However, that may account for only part of the problem. As this 2019 study demonstrates2 , protein could play just as important of a role. "A high glycemic index and low protein diet can lead to hyperinsulinemia and a cascade of endocrine triggers, like raised insulin-like growth factor-1(IGF-1) and androgens, resulting in acne," the researchers explain. In fact, they found half of their participants with acne also were deficient in protein (aka, less than 30 grams per day).

They also note a striking correlation between low protein intakes and pigment disorders like melasma and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. "Poor amino acid supply limits the capacity of skin to repair the photodamage and decreases the keratinocyte turnover rate along with the accumulation of melanin," they explain.

All of this to say: Consuming less than 30 grams of protein a day is not ideal for the skin—or the rest of your body, for that matter. In fact, a growing chorus of health and nutrition experts are encouraging people to go beyond the RDA3 (which is set at 0.8 gram of protein per kilogram of body weight per day).

In fact, some even recommend increasing protein intake to closer to 1.2 to 1.6 grams per kilogram of body weight (roughly 110 to 120 grams a day)—especially in older age since our ability to efficiently convert protein into muscle declines after we turn 604 or so.

There are plenty of protein sources out there, both plant- and animal-based. Here's a quick list of some high-protein options to consider adding to your diet: