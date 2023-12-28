It’s not a good idea to go 100% into a new workout right off the bat. So if you've never taken a spin class before, don’t sign up for one every day during your first week. Instead, start your workout with mobility exercises, and keep your effort at 60-70% of max capacity to prevent overdoing it. And don’t forget to stretch when you're finished. This can help prevent excess muscle soreness (and even injury) from trying to do too much too fast.