Feeling Stressed? This Surprising Supplement Delivers Serious Mood Support

As it turns out, evidence indicates that curcumin (the principal curcuminoid in turmeric that’s been most studied for its potent antioxidant properties) may play an important role in the synthesis of mood-boosting neurotransmitters.*

According to a 2020 Frontiers in Psychology scientific review, curcumin has been shown to increase levels of norepinephrine, serotonin, and dopamine in the frontal cortex, hippocampus, and striatum in preclinical animal studies.*

Other research indicates that curcumin influences the body’s levels of brain-neurotrophic factor (BDNF), which plays a role in cognitive performance, memory, and yes—mood.*

In a 2019 meta-analysis from Nutrition Research, researchers found that supplementing with turmeric daily for eight to twelve weeks significantly increased participants’ serum BDNF levels.*

Evidence also suggests that increasing levels of BDNF can help maintain cognitive function later in life, which makes turmeric a dynamic herb to add to your brain longevity toolbelt as well.*