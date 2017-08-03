44 Items Tagged

remedy

Integrative Health
Integrative Health

Vitamin Sea: 9 Next-Level Ways To Use The Healing Magic Of The Ocean

Does the ocean contain health secrets that we can't get on land?

William Cole, D.C., IFMCP
July 21 2017
Wellness Trends

These Spring Cold Remedies Are Better Than Taking A Pill

Effective natural cold remedies—without all the side effects.

Cheryl Myers, R.N.
March 30 2017
Women's Health
Integrative Health
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

4 All-Natural Tricks That Will Stop Your Kid's Cold In Its Tracks

Is your kid always sick? These 4 all-natural tips and tricks will zap their cold instantly—and keep it away for good.

Sophie Jaffe
January 24 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

Have A Cold? Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Feel Better Right Now

Say goodbye to suspicious OTC meds; these safe, natural ingredients are super effective against the common cold.

mindbodygreen
January 11 2017

You Need This: A Holistic Dentist's 5-Step Routine For Perfect Oral Hygeine

Brighten your smile with these natural, gentle solutions that combine dentist-approved expertise for an easy 5-step oral health plan that your teeth...

Karla Solis, DDS
November 28 2016

The One Tonic I Recommend For Amazing Sleep: An M.D. Explains

Try this blended chamomile latte for a cozy, effective nightcap.

Ellen Vora, M.D.
July 3 2016
PAID CONTENT FOR 21 drops

Why Spring Breeds Allergies, And 7 Ways To Cope Naturally

Just when the weather finally warms up, you’re stuck inside nursing a runny nose and red, itchy eyes between bouts of constant sneezing. Sound...

mindbodygreen
April 14 2015

An All-Natural Secret For Radiant, Glowing Skin

As a specialized nutritionist additionally trained in homeopathy and herbal medicine, I love all-natural remedies. Especially when it comes to...

Nathalie Chantal de Ahna
July 6 2014
Beauty

5 Reasons You Need Castor Oil In Your Medicine Cabinet

Your grandmother was right: castor oil is the cure-all that it's been hyped up to be.

Hannah Yang
January 10 2014

4 Ways To Maintain A Yoga Practice When You Need To Be Gentle To Yourself

You know that painful, vibrating feeling you get after you slam your funny bone into a piece of furniture? That’s how my entire body felt for days...

Jessica Labbe
February 15 2013
Women's Health

Pregnant? Have Heartburn? 5 Tips for Natural Relief

Heartburn, more formally known as acid reflux is when the acid that is normally in your stomach backs up into your esophagus. It's super common in...

Aviva Romm, M.D.
February 7 2013