A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom

Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.

Sophie Jaffe
January 10 2017
Why Your 'Healthy' Eating Habits Are Making You Bloated

Bloating is common, but it's totally preventable! Discover the three most common causes of bloating and how to sidestep each one—so that after eating,...

mindbodygreen
November 20 2016
Mental Health

3 Ways Meal Planning Can End Emotional Eating

Maybe it's time to give it a try (or a re-try).

Samantha Russell
November 16 2016
Recipes

Meal Planning Sounds Hard. Here's Why It Doesn't Have To Be

Think like a meal planner—even if you'll never meal plan

Stacie Billis
May 31 2016
Recipes

Cook Once, Eat All Week: Moroccan Chickpeas, Soba Noodles + More

Want a game plan to prep four plant-based meals ahead of time? We've got you covered.

Leah Vanderveldt
March 20 2016
Recipes

Cook Once, Eat Healthy All Week: Here's How To ACTUALLY Do It (For Under $35)

I'm all about making my weeknight meals healthy, delicious and quick. While I love a 15-minute meal, some of my favorite vegetables (like winter...

Leah Vanderveldt
November 1 2015