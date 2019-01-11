255 Items Tagged

How To Clear Negative Energy At Home Using Grocery Store Staples (Yes, Really)

A feng shui expert talks about some of her favorite tricks.

#vinegar #home
Dana Claudat
December 27 2018
How To Make Sure Your Plants Don't Die When You're Away For The Holidays

We asked the smartest plant people we know for some pro tips.

#plants #home
Emma Loewe
December 14 2018
The Feng Shui Rebalance You'll Want To Do At Home ASAP

If you walk in your front door and immediately feel stuck and unhappy, a quick rebalance may be just the fix.

#feng shui #feng shui tips #home designs #home
Marianne Gordon
September 28 2017

6 Ways To Use Feng Shui This Season

A beginner's guide to bringing the crisp, clear potential of fall into your home and life.

#feng shui #nature #home
Dana Claudat
September 21 2017

The Most Fantastic Tiny Homes You Can Rent On Airbnb Right Now

There's no better backdrop for your fall vacay.

#nature #travel #home
Emma Loewe
September 21 2017
Rules To Live By When Hanging Art In Your Home

#3: Rotate your collection.

#art #home
Vanessa Seis
September 15 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Ritual

9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive

What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.

#supplements #Vitamin D #declutter #happiness #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
June 15 2017
How To Make Your Bedroom A Sweat-Free Zone Even In The Heat Of Summer

Whether you're an urban dweller dreading the seasonal summer air conditioning window unit installation or a homeowner who wants to keep her bills down...

#declutter #wellness #home designs #home
Lindsay Kellner
May 29 2017
