Marie Kondo Is On To Something: Here Are The Ways A Clean Home Helps Mental Health
Marie Kondo has us seeing all the ways clutter brings us down.
How To Clear Negative Energy At Home Using Grocery Store Staples (Yes, Really)
A feng shui expert talks about some of her favorite tricks.
How To Make Sure Your Plants Don't Die When You're Away For The Holidays
We asked the smartest plant people we know for some pro tips.
Shipping Container Homes Are A Thing (And You're Going To Want One)
Talk about out-of-the-box homes.
Step Inside A Spiritual Healer's Minimalist Cali Oasis
We are crushing on her loft space so hard.
The Feng Shui Rebalance You'll Want To Do At Home ASAP
If you walk in your front door and immediately feel stuck and unhappy, a quick rebalance may be just the fix.
6 Ways To Use Feng Shui This Season
A beginner's guide to bringing the crisp, clear potential of fall into your home and life.
The Most Fantastic Tiny Homes You Can Rent On Airbnb Right Now
There's no better backdrop for your fall vacay.
This Home Accessory Could Become The Next Houseplant
The of-the-earth staple your apartment is missing.
Rules To Live By When Hanging Art In Your Home
#3: Rotate your collection.
The Feng-Shui-Approved Way To Lighten Every Room In Your House
You'll want to make this feng shui MVP a staple.
The Genius 5-Second Trick That Will Keep Your Berries Fresh For Weeks
Keep your money from going down the drain.
Can The Right Home Decor Make You Happier? A Design Psychologist Explains
A design psychologist spills her top tips.
5 Common Things A Feng Shui Expert Doesn't Keep In Her Home
Hang your mirrors wisely.
9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive
What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.
Is Your Home Sabotaging Your Microbiome? Here's What You Need To Know
Consider this your excuse to get a puppy.
The Home Organization Hack mbg Editors Swear By
Any guesses?
How To Make Your Bedroom A Sweat-Free Zone Even In The Heat Of Summer
Whether you're an urban dweller dreading the seasonal summer air conditioning window unit installation or a homeowner who wants to keep her bills down...
The Spring IKEA Products We're Loving (Plus, The Perfect One For Your Zodiac Sign)
Was there ever a more magical place than IKEA?
You Only Need 8 Minutes To Make Your Home Look Like You've Been Cleaning All Day
The key is wiping down the surfaces they'll actually touch.