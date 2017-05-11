Think You Don't Have Time For Feng Shui? You Can Transform Your Home's Energy In 5 Minutes Or Less

Feng shui gives us a way to arrange our home so it welcomes positive energy. It cultivates "good vibrations" so our surroundings can develop their own natural harmony.

You can tell that it's working when you wake up refreshed, get things done, and feel a flow and rhythm at home. When low vibrations happen—and we are all susceptible to them—our energy dips, our enthusiasm takes a hit, and we start to feel stuck in our space.

So, shui isn’t simply styling your space to look good. It’s about aligning your home with your life intentions. Here are a few quick and simple shui suggestions to get a rush of fresh energy: