Are You In Touch With Your Sensuality? Let This Sexuality Doula Show You The Way

We live in a world that doesn’t encourage us to be connected to ourselves. We are constantly moving, rushing, scrolling, doing. It’s difficult to be in our bodies when we’re moving so quickly, and as we’re going about our day, we often forget that we even have a body. Trauma is also another big factor that keeps us disconnected not just from ourselves but from others.

When we are disconnected from ourselves we tend to forget to do basic things like breathing, resting, drinking water. We feel cut off from ourselves and the world around us. We also tend to disengage from our emotions. But beyond that, this disconnection inhibits our ability to experience the pleasure and aliveness that is our birthright.

By reclaiming our sensual selves, we’re making it a practice to come back into union with ourselves. We’re choosing to create spaces in our lives where we can be slow, soft, receptive, and still with ourselves. We’re choosing to see our emotions, needs, and pleasure as important. I would also add that prioritizing our sensual selves is an act of resistance in a world that is constantly attempting to dissociate us from our power. Cultivating our sensuality, making it a regular practice in our lives, is truly an act of liberation.