Everything To Know About Dating An Aries Man (Plus, Whether Or Not They're Interested In You)
Dating an Aries man is not for the faint of heart; it’s passionate, exhilarating, and will probably take your breath away. So, if you found yourself here because an Aries has lit a spark in you, know that you’re in for a wild ride.
We’ll clue you into what turns an Aries man on (or off), who they’re most compatible with and more.
And remember, while we’re focusing on Aries men in this article, much of this information would apply to any person born under the sign of Aries.
Introduction to Aries
Aries is the first of the Western Zodiac, a cardinal sign that starts off the astrological new year and springtime.
It marks a season of new beginnings, much like its tarot card association, The Fool—a young, ambitious, and sprite spirit ready to courageously take on the world.
Aries is a fire sign and ruled the planet Mars, marked by passion, sexual drive, and desire. They are represented by the ram, bringing energy that can be aggressive, hot-tempered, and impulsive.
Aries also rules the first house of identity, which governs self-image and personality. Because of this, they tend to have a fresh perspective and willingness to fail and try again.
The Aries man in love
You can expect that an Aries man is going to dive in head first when it comes to love. They run on chemistry and charisma, so if you’re igniting something in them and the passion is tapped, they will be coming in hot.
Because they are known as daredevils and risk-takers, they aren’t afraid to put their hearts on the line and take a leap of faith into the unknown with their crush or partner. Caution will be thrown to the wind, and adventures will be had.
Signs an Aries man is interested in you
- If he likes you, he won’t keep his lips and hands off you
- If he likes you, he’ll be eager to plan a spontaneous trip
- If he likes you, he’ll openly profess his love to you
Signs an Aries man is not interested in you
- If he ghosts you after love bombing you
- If he has no interest in getting you in the bedroom
- If he doesn’t fight for you (or with you)
Aries man compatibility
Aries are most compatible with their opposite sign, which is Libra. Since the Aries man is extremely impulsive and adventurous, it can make it difficult for them to find balance, and the Libra air sign is great at bringing equilibrium back to their life.
An Aries will go wherever the wind and passion take them, and a Libra will remind them when it’s important to retreat from extremes while still maintaining a lust for love and life.
Libra is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty. With Aries being ruled by the first house of identity and appearance, they will find Libra’s natural beauty and tendency towards aesthetics very alluring.
Libras can be flirtatious and a bit indecisive as well, but the Aries man will help inspire action and decision-making when a Libra is stumped to move forward.
Aries are also compatible with other fire signs, Leo and Sagittarius, who also have a similar appetite for adventure, fun, and new experiences. Sagittarius is just as daring and risk-oriented as Aries, with spontaneity at the top of the list. Leo’s are similarly courageous in taking action and trying new things.
The Aries man in the bedroom
An Aries is going to want to spice it up in the bedroom, so they’re going to need a partner who is willing to try new things. Think blindfolded, roleplay, kink, sex toys, tantra, and BDSM.
They will be giving, but you’ll also have to give in return; make it adventurous and keep them on their toes. Get into role play as a way to bring adventure into the experience and keep it interesting!
These folks are ruled by Mars, after all, which is the planet of sex and passion—so physical touch and sex is a love language to them and a way in which they express their passion towards you.
Keeping the chemistry alive in the bedroom is a vital part of how they stay and feel connected to you throughout the relationship.
The Aries man at work
With an Aries man, it’s likely that they’ll go full steam into their projects at work, eager to immerse themselves in whatever is sparking passion for them at the moment. They’re also great self-starters, making great entrepreneurs, with a willingness to wear multiple hats, take risks, and always try again if they fail.
Aries men are also good with quick decisions involving finances, such as stocks, so they can do well with strategic risk in the financial sector. They have a tactile, courageous, and fearless attitude, making them great as boxers, firefighters, or anything that is physically demanding and dangerous by nature.
Most importantly, an Aries man needs to feel engaged in his work and have ample space to exert his energy.
How to please an Aries man
An Aries man is attracted to aesthetics, as they dominate the first house of identity and appearance and are also ruled by Mars, the planet of passion.
Putting effort into looking sexy will definitely turn them on and heat up the chemistry! Challenging their ideas, meanwhile, can be a great way to spark friendly debate and engage their mind. (This also creates tension and passion, which could, of course, lead to pleasurable experiences with your Aries man.)
If you are willing to be spontaneous and go on adventures, that’ll swoon his heart too, especially if you’re the one that initiates or says yes to his proposals. Plus, it’ll create happy memories with him that will keep you in a warm place in his heart.
The takeaway
If you’ve found yourself crushing on an Aries man, get ready for excitement, passion, and desire. You’ll catch butterflies and most likely feelings, but it’ll be the ride of your life, so the only question is—are you ready?
Take a cue from your Aries man and don’t think too hard, have fun, and follow your heart; that’s what he’ll be doing!
