If that's the case—if it's one of those nights—I tend to focus on my breathing. I just take really deep breaths, in and out, and really just hone in on that. Then I'll also just start counting and I'll just count. It gives my brain something to do other than think about that one thing—the match. It makes my brain focus on something other than, OK, what's going to be the weather tomorrow? What's the play? How am I going to perform?