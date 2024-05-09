Taurus is a pleasure-seeker, while Gemini is more of a thrill-seeker. There can be some overlap there, of course, but this can also look like Taurus wanting a lazy Sunday at home while Gemini wants to run errands and socialize all day. This doesn't have to be a dealbreaker, but if that pattern plays out enough times, it's bound to get frustrating if you both never want to do the same things.