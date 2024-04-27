Skip to Content
Spirituality

Do You Know Your Zodiac Sign's Color? Find The Hue That Unlocks Your Power

April 27, 2024
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, and a registered yoga instructor. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from SUNY Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.
Aries
Taurus
Gemini
Cancer
Leo
Virgo
Libra
Scorpio
Sagittarius
Capricorn
Aquarius
Pisces
Summary
Aura colors and their meanings
Graphic by mbg Creative x Adene Sanchez / iStock
April 27, 2024

From Aries to Pisces, all 12 zodiac signs are associated with different things, such as particular qualities, planets, and yes, even colors.

And considering different colors can be energizing versus calming, earthy versus ethereal, and so much more, incorporating your zodiac sign's power color into your wardrobe is a great way to tap into your sign's strengths.

Zodiac colors

Image by mbg creative / mbg creative

Aries: Red

Aries, as the fiery ram of the zodiac, what better color to represent you than red? This passionate and activating color is associated action and aggression, and thanks to your planetary ruler, Mars, those are things you're well-versed in.

From a bold red lip, to a stunning red dress, or even a go-to red accessory, when you wear this powerful color, Aries, you'll feel empowered. And with red being associated with the root chakra, as well, red can even help you stay grounded when things get heated.

Taurus: Forest green

As the second sign of the astrological year—but the first earth sign—you may have guessed your color would be green, Taurus. You're known for being stable, reliable, and sometimes unmovable, like the earth that supports us. (Not to mention, green is associated with money, and your sign is associated with the second house of finances!)

You might gravitate towards forest greens, though you could really pick any shade you like. Whether it's plants in your home, fun green shoes, or a green paint job, you feel your best when you feel connected to the natural world.

Gemini: Yellow

Yellow is associated with all things communication, but you probably already knew that, didn't you Gemini? As the information-whiz of the zodiac, your mind is constantly moving, and everyone else better be able to keep up! Yellow is just the color to capture your hard-to-pin-down nature.

Yellow is also associated with the solar plexus chakra, which can help boost your confidence and give you the motivation you need to turn all those thoughts into action. So next time you're going to paint your nails or treat yourself to a new accessory, opt for yellow.

Cancer: Deep blue

As the first water sign of the zodiac, Cancer, your power color is undoubtedly a soothing, deep blue. Nothing is more important to you than emotional safety, and the calming sight of a rich blue puts you right at ease.

And for what it's worth, you do have a reputation for being a bit moody, thanks to your ruler, the moon. With that said, allowing blue (whether clothing or decor or natural landscapes) to quell your emotional waters and bring you back to yourself is a great way to keep your cool.

Leo: Orange

You're the one and only zodiac sign ruled by the sun, Leo, which means you deserve a color that shines as bold and bright as you: orange! It's warm, it's attention-grabbing, and it's the perfect representation of your dramatic and regal personality.

And even if you don't think orange is "your color" in terms of clothing, you could always go for a creative eye look with orange makeup, fun orange heels, or even orange crystals like sunstone or orange calcite.

Virgo: Brown

Where some of the other signs might scoff at brown, you know better than anyone that this earthy color is nourishing, soothing, and yes, aesthetically pleasing—when done right. Are we speaking your language when we say beige walls with a brown accent wall, Virgo?

Your love for all things practical, purposeful, and earthy makes brown the ultimate color for you to work your magic with. Whether it's rustic wood decor, a capsule wardrobe full of earth tones and browns, or a chunky pair of brown loafers, it just makes sense for you.

Libra: Pink

Feeling pretty in pink, Libra? Of course you are! What better color to represent your fun and flirty personality than the color associated with love, sweetness, and the heart chakra? You are ruled by Venus, the planet of love, after all.

Pink is an obvious choice for you, as an air sign who prioritizes relational harmony above all else. Opt for a rose quartz necklace right over your heart center, a clean pink manicure, or of course, a soft pink lip for everyday wear.

Scorpio: Black

If there's one thing your sign is known for Scorpio, it's mystery—so naturally, your power color is black. You're one who's drawn to the taboo, the occult, and all things unseen, and your ruling planet is Pluto, the planet farthest away from the sun in our solar system.

A Scorpio in black just makes sense, whether it's an all-black getup, a fierce black manicure, or even moody decor with black accents all over the place. Because when it comes to you, Scorpio, you are definitely not afraid of the dark.

Sagittarius: Purple

Purple is associated with wisdom and the third-eye chakra, Sagittarius, making it a perfect color for you. After all, Sagittarius is known for its philosophical streak, always striving for higher learning, knowledge, and expansion. It can be a "far out" color, and well, you're a far out sign.

You're also not one to slow down or stay put, and purple actually has the fastest vibration of any color. Fitting right? And in your case, incorporating purple into your life might look like a new purple suitcase for your adventures, a purple notebook for all your philosophical musings, or just a favorite purple tee.

Capricorn: Gray

Life can look like all work no play for you, Capricorn, and as such, your power color is gray. While some might think this color is boring or lacks brightness, you know that gray has a pivotal role to play amongst the other colors, just like you.

You're an earth sign that values structure, discipline, and hard work, and gray is just the color to help you stay locked in and working hard. Not to mention, like Virgo's earthy browns, grays make up the foundation of rock that supports us, which speaks to your dependable nature.

Aquarius: Light blue

Where Cancer is a dark blue, representing its deep emotional waters, you are better represented by light blue, Aquarius. Also known as the water bearer, Aquarius' task in this life is to be the container for emotional waters, allowing them to flow on. In other words, you're detached—even a bit aloof at times.

Light blue, therefore, is cool and refreshing, just like your quirky and innovative spirit. From a clear blue sky to a natural spring, you feel equally refreshed by this color, and you can easily incorporate it into your own wardrobe or home.

Pisces: Seafoam green

Pisces, as the last sign of the astrological year and also the final water sign, your power color is seafoam green. You're a sign known for being a bit ethereal, imaginative, and emotional, and seafoam green perfectly captures your unique spirit.

It's not quite blue, not quite green, but closely associated with the ocean, and when you wear this color (or use it as an accent color in your decor), you'll feel more deeply connected to your own emotional waters, while simultaneously enjoying this hues soothing quality.

The takeaway

The more you understand your zodiac sign, the more you can lean into your own strengths—and of course, work on your weaknesses. And when it comes to power colors, knowing yours is a simple way to highlight your sign and all the energy that comes with it.

