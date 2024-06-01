Skip to Content
Accessibility Statement
Daily horoscope

Daily Horoscope

Check for daily updates on your sun sign

Current events

Current Events

Moon phases, seasons, and other current happenings

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Close Banner
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.
Spirituality

June's Horoscope Could Cause Things To Get A Little Heated, Astrologers Say

The AstroTwins
Author:
The AstroTwins
June 01, 2024
The AstroTwins
Astrologers
By The AstroTwins
Astrologers
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle Magazine, Vogue and Good Morning America and they are the authors AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology.
june monthly horoscope
Image by mbg creative
June 01, 2024

Gear up for a midyear transition

The second part of 2024 is a different landscape than the first half in many ways. Expansive Jupiter, the planet that shapes much of our outlook, hope, and growth, moved into airy Gemini on May 25, where it will take up residence until June 9, 2025.

Jupiter was in earthy Taurus from May 16, 2023 until May 25, 2024. The collective focus was on Taurus themes of the economy, stability, and ownership. Taurus rules the throat, and with outspoken Jupiter here, it’s no surprise that protests have headlined the newsfeeds. 

Can we shift from shouting AT each other to talking WITH one another? Now that Jupiter is in Gemini, the sign that rules dialogue and communication, there’s a much better chance of that. There’s no guarantee that it will lead to progress unless we can truly listen. But with truth-teller Jupiter in “twinning is winning” Gemini, our ears are more likely to open to other people’s perspectives. Here’s hoping!

Jupiter is in “detriment” in Gemini since it rules Gemini’s opposite sign of Sagittarius. A planet in its sign of detriment is a little like squeezing your feet into too-tight shoes. But unstoppable Jupiter will make the journey all the same!

With the planet of global affairs in the sign that rules local issues, our communities will become even more important microcosms of the wider world and places to turn our attention to more.

Gemini is the main character of June in many ways. We’ve had a LOT of planets in Aries and Taurus this spring, so the winds shifting to this airy sign could be a welcome relief in many ways. In addition to Jupiter’s long visit, we have the Sun here until June 20, Venus until June 17, the June 6 Gemini new moon, AND Mercury (Gemini’s ruler) from June 3 to 17. 

Expect a lot of back-and-forth, negotiating and discussing. Hash away, but watch out on June 11, because things could get heated when intense Pluto in Aquarius locks into a 90-degree square with combative Mars in stubborn Taurus. 

Cancer season begins on June 20, with the summer solstice, bringing watery and compassionate energy—and hopefully, the ability to release things into the greater spiritual flow. Cancer is the sign of home and family, making the next four weeks a good time to connect with your roots. 

Don’t forget your bigger goals, too! A midyear checkpoint arrives on June 21, when the first of a rare duo of Capricorn full moons arrives, bringing New Year’s resolutions to a turning point.

Page back to the January 11 Capricorn new moon, the first one of 2024, to see how you’re doing. This summer will deliver a bonus full moon in Capricorn on July 21. Between these two dates, you can make great strides on an important project or professional milestone!

But be discerning about where you spend your time and energy! From June 29 to November 15, structured Saturn will make its annual retrograde, backing through dreamy Pisces.

It would be all too easy to get distracted and “leak” energy now. You’ll need to work extra hard to stay focused and on top of the details. For the summer, your best bet is to prioritize. Less is more!

The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more

More from the author:

Astrology Fundamentals

Check out What Do The Stars Have In Store For You?

Learn more
The AstroTwins
The AstroTwins

Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.

Read More About The AstroTwins

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

Watch Next

Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes

What Is Meditation?

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins

Box Breathing

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

What Breathwork Can Address

Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

Yoga | Caley Alyssa

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

Nutrition | Rich Roll

What to Eat Before a Workout

Nutrition | Rich Roll

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Nutrition | Sahara Rose

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Love Languages

Love & Relationships | Esther Perel

Related Videos (10)

What Is Meditation?

Box Breathing

What Breathwork Can Address

The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?

Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips

How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance

What to Eat Before a Workout

How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life

Messages About Love & Relationships

Love Languages

Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

More On This Topic

This Week Could Be The Perfect Time To Ignite Your Creativity — Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Could Be The Perfect Time To Ignite Your Creativity — Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Don't Go Broke During Wedding Season: 5 Genius Tips To Save $$$
Personal Growth

Don't Go Broke During Wedding Season: 5 Genius Tips To Save $$$

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin
Beauty

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

I Got A Full-Body MRI Scan — Here Are 3 Things You Should Know
Integrative Health

I Got A Full-Body MRI Scan — Here Are 3 Things You Should Know

Jason Wachob

3 Factors That Influence Women's Anxiety That Aren't Sex Hormones
Women's Health

3 Factors That Influence Women's Anxiety That Aren't Sex Hormones

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

This Week Could Be The Perfect Time To Ignite Your Creativity — Here's Your Horoscope
Spirituality

This Week Could Be The Perfect Time To Ignite Your Creativity — Here's Your Horoscope

The AstroTwins

Don't Go Broke During Wedding Season: 5 Genius Tips To Save $$$
Personal Growth

Don't Go Broke During Wedding Season: 5 Genius Tips To Save $$$

Sheryl Nance-Nash

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success
Personal Growth

Want To Pick Up A New Habit? Do This To Increase The Odds Of Success

Yasmine Cheyenne

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin
Beauty

Everyone 30+ Should Focus On These 3 Nutrients For Firmer, Brighter Skin

Alexandra Engler

I Got A Full-Body MRI Scan — Here Are 3 Things You Should Know
Integrative Health

I Got A Full-Body MRI Scan — Here Are 3 Things You Should Know

Jason Wachob

3 Factors That Influence Women's Anxiety That Aren't Sex Hormones
Women's Health

3 Factors That Influence Women's Anxiety That Aren't Sex Hormones

Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN

more Mindfulness
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.

Popular Stories

Ayurveda For Beginners: How & Why To Balance Your DoshasWhat Is An Aura + How Can You See Yours?Laws Of The Universe: 12 Universal Laws & How To Practice Them5 Simple Tarot Spreads For Guidance Love & MoreHow To Read The Heart Line On Your Palm & What It MeansAura Colors & Their Meanings: How To Interpret Your Aura
Advertisement
This ad is displayed using third party content and we do not control its accessibility features.