June's Horoscope Could Cause Things To Get A Little Heated, Astrologers Say
Gear up for a midyear transition
The second part of 2024 is a different landscape than the first half in many ways. Expansive Jupiter, the planet that shapes much of our outlook, hope, and growth, moved into airy Gemini on May 25, where it will take up residence until June 9, 2025.
Jupiter was in earthy Taurus from May 16, 2023 until May 25, 2024. The collective focus was on Taurus themes of the economy, stability, and ownership. Taurus rules the throat, and with outspoken Jupiter here, it’s no surprise that protests have headlined the newsfeeds.
Can we shift from shouting AT each other to talking WITH one another? Now that Jupiter is in Gemini, the sign that rules dialogue and communication, there’s a much better chance of that. There’s no guarantee that it will lead to progress unless we can truly listen. But with truth-teller Jupiter in “twinning is winning” Gemini, our ears are more likely to open to other people’s perspectives. Here’s hoping!
Jupiter is in “detriment” in Gemini since it rules Gemini’s opposite sign of Sagittarius. A planet in its sign of detriment is a little like squeezing your feet into too-tight shoes. But unstoppable Jupiter will make the journey all the same!
With the planet of global affairs in the sign that rules local issues, our communities will become even more important microcosms of the wider world and places to turn our attention to more.
Gemini is the main character of June in many ways. We’ve had a LOT of planets in Aries and Taurus this spring, so the winds shifting to this airy sign could be a welcome relief in many ways. In addition to Jupiter’s long visit, we have the Sun here until June 20, Venus until June 17, the June 6 Gemini new moon, AND Mercury (Gemini’s ruler) from June 3 to 17.
Expect a lot of back-and-forth, negotiating and discussing. Hash away, but watch out on June 11, because things could get heated when intense Pluto in Aquarius locks into a 90-degree square with combative Mars in stubborn Taurus.
Cancer season begins on June 20, with the summer solstice, bringing watery and compassionate energy—and hopefully, the ability to release things into the greater spiritual flow. Cancer is the sign of home and family, making the next four weeks a good time to connect with your roots.
Don’t forget your bigger goals, too! A midyear checkpoint arrives on June 21, when the first of a rare duo of Capricorn full moons arrives, bringing New Year’s resolutions to a turning point.
Page back to the January 11 Capricorn new moon, the first one of 2024, to see how you’re doing. This summer will deliver a bonus full moon in Capricorn on July 21. Between these two dates, you can make great strides on an important project or professional milestone!
But be discerning about where you spend your time and energy! From June 29 to November 15, structured Saturn will make its annual retrograde, backing through dreamy Pisces.
It would be all too easy to get distracted and “leak” energy now. You’ll need to work extra hard to stay focused and on top of the details. For the summer, your best bet is to prioritize. Less is more!
Ophira and Tali Edut, known as the AstroTwins, are professional astrologers based out of New York and Seattle. Their work has been featured in The New York Times, Elle, Vogue, and Good Morning America. They have been dubbed “astrologers to the stars” after reading for notable celebrities, including Beyoncé, Emma Roberts and Stevie Wonder. The AstroTwins have collaborated with Nordstrom, Kate Spade and Urban Outfitters, among other major brands. They have authored four print books: AstroStyle, Love Zodiac, Shoestrology, and Momstrology, and have a growing collection of ebooks, including their popular annual horoscope guides.
