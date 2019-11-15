Should You Intermittent Fast During Menopause? A Hormone Expert Explains

Intermittent fasting is one of the most popular ways to lose weight and improve overall health right now. It involves skipping food for the majority of the day and eating all your meals in a shortened time frame. Beyond weight loss, it comes with a variety of benefits ranging from healthy aging to increased mental clarity.

Intermittent fasting is great for a lot of people—but what if you're menopausal or perimenopausal? Will fasting still work for you? Is it even safe during this time?

As an integrative physician, I've spent the last decade working with thousands of patients, many of whom were women going through menopause. Here's a brief look at how menopause changes your body and how intermittent fasting might help with many of the common symptoms.