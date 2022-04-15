Choosing the perfect multivitamin is kind of like finding that perfect someone. When searching for a multi or a new S.O., you should proceed with care and intention, and consider the qualities you value rather than getting distracted by appearance (e.g., a trendy label or jazzy website).

Even though common thought would lead you to believe any old multi off the shelf will close nutritional gaps and support overall health, the reality is that your multi needs to be checking off a few boxes before you can be convinced to make this relationship exclusive.