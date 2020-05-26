It seems like simple advice, but worth repeating. You need to wash your face day and night, notes Rabach. Now simply washing your face isn’t going to cure moderate to severe cases of acne, but it will remove excess sebum, makeup, dirt, and various debris from your face, and thus it will lessen the chances of a blocked pore. Prevention is the best medicine, after all.

As for the specific face wash that comes down to a few mitigating factors. There’s your personal preference, of course (some people just like an oil cleanser, while others love a cream). But the more pressing issue is what sort of actives will you be using elsewhere in your routine? Allow us to elaborate. If you stick to the bare minimum (face wash and moisturizer), then a face wash is a great way to add in one of those hydroxy acids that we noted above. However, if you are choosing to use a chemical exfoliant in the form of a serum or treatment, you shouldn’t use it in your cleanser as well (this will be too harsh for skin and strip the barrier); instead opt for a gentle, soothing option.