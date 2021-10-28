Empaths pick up on and feel a lot—like the energies and emotions of other individuals, collective energy and emotions, and the energy and physical stimuli of spaces.

Being hyper-perceptive has its benefits, and connecting so immediately and intimately with the world around you can be deeply nourishing. Yet being an empath also has its challenges. It's much easier to get caught up or lost in the energy, emotions, and lives of others when you're highly empathetic.

My book Self-Care for Empaths offers special techniques to help empaths stay grounded in their own energy and connected to themselves. Here's a quick energy check that you won't find in the book. Empaths can turn to it anytime they feel: