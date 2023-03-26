Skin is skin is skin is skin—no matter what area of the body it's covering. Sure, there is some variability in the thickness of skin under the eyes versus skin on the feet, but overall, there’s more similarities than differences. This is why skin concerns we often experience on the face can also be present elsewhere on the body. Dark spots, for example, show up on the face due to age and UV exposure—but they’re also common on the chest, shoulders, hands, and other areas that are more exposed to sun damage.

Another example: Crepey skin, which is thin skin that develops fine lines and a crinkly appearance, much like crepe paper. Crepey skin may be more noticeable on large and highly visible areas such as the neck and chest, it’s also present under the eyes, arms, and on the legs. The good news is that to tend to it requires similar tools no matter where it shows up. Here, skin care tips to treat crepey skin head to toe.