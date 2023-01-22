The One Step You're Missing For Softer, Tighter Body Skin

The body care market has been hiding behind the curtain for a while—at least in mainstream beauty culture. Creams, serums, exfoliants, and retinols have all been widely used on facial skin, but rarely do your arms, legs, and chest get the same attention. Well, until now.

Let 2023 be the year of focusing on all of your skin from head to toe. The first step: picking up a body serum. There are plenty of options on the market these days, so we’ll run through the basics to help you find your next favorite product.