Integrative Health

31+ Black Friday Deals You Need To Shop From Nike, Oura, Therabody & More

Longevity deals
Movement deals
Home deals
Beauty deals
Self-care deals
black friday wellness deals
Image by mbg creative
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

No one wants to spend the holidays glued to their screens trying to decide which sales are worth shopping. Still, it’s tough to pass up deals that support better health. That’s why we’ve gone all-hands-on-deck rounding up the absolute best Black Friday sales on items to benefit your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

We found can't-miss deals on fitness equipment, wearables (think $100 off an Oura ring), sustainable home items, recovery tools, and more. Plus, sales on glow-inducing products for skin longevity (did someone say BOGO free?), 50% off the scalp scrub that changed my hair, and incredible savings on home testing kits to take control of your health. 

Shop for yourself or shop for a friend; either way, these are the best Black Friday deals on items your well-being will thank you for, all in one place—so you can be done shopping in time to enjoy your holiday weekend.

Support longevity

We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. The truth is, no one product is a cure-all—but these items all support a longer, healthier life. 

best black friday deals for longevity

Oura: up to $100 off Oura Horizon rings *read more about the Oura ring here*

HigherDose: 20% off sitewide & extra savings with holiday bundles *read our reviews of the sauna blanket, PEMF mat, and red light face mask here*

Plunge:  15% off all cold plunge tubs (except the recently launched All In model and refurbished units) with code MBG15.

Everlywell: 30% off orders up to $199 and 35% off orders of $199+ with code THANKFUL *read our full review here*

Mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Training: Get $1,200 off our functional nutrition program

Whoop: Get one year of Whoop for $199 (was $30 per month) *read our full Whoop review here*

  • Whoop, $199 annual membership (was $30 per month)

Move more (but don’t forget recovery)

Movement does incredible things for your health. Even just 20 minutes a day supports a stronger well-being. And yes, walking counts! In fact, it comes with a slew of benefits. These sales will inspire you to move more and sit less in 2023.

best black friday fitness deals

Alo: 30% off activewear sitewide

Hyperice up to $200 off compression boots, massage guns, and more *read our full Normatec 3 review here*

Therabody: up to $300 off *read our full TheraFace Pro review here*

WalkingPad: Up to $350 off sitewide *read our full WalkingPad review here*

Bowflex: Up to $600 off sitewide.

Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide

Athleta: up to 25% off sitewide

Garmin: Up to $200 off

Nike: up to 60% off sitewide

Dagne Dover: 25% of sitewide

Create a healthier home

You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. I personally have been amazed by the impact small tweaks in my home (think a shower filter for cleaner water or a purifier for better air quality) have had on my overall health. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.

best black friday home deals

Cozy Earth: up to 35% sitewide *read our full review here*

Canopy: up to 50% off shower filter and humidifier bundles *read our full Filtered Showerhead review here*

FilterBaby: 20% off bathroom sink water filters *read our full review here*

Molekule: 25% off air purifiers

Almond Cow: $50 off orders $200+ *read our full review of the Almond Cow here*

Cloud RO: $200 off water filters

Loftie: 25% off sitewide *read our full Loftie review here*

Care for your skin

Sure, I’m a fan of instant gratification—but the way you treat your skin today directly impacts how well it will age. That’s why I’ve started prioritizing skin longevity over short-term fixes. These are the best sales to shop to keep your skin glowing for years to come.

best beauty deals black friday
Image by mbg creative

Coco & Eve: up to 50% off sitewide on hair care and skin care *read our Coco & Eve Scalp Scrub review here*

Soft Services: up to 20% off sitewide *read our Buffing Bar review here*

Solawave: buy one, get one free (of equal or lesser value) sitewide *read our full review of the Solawave wand here*

Vegamour: 30% off new subscriptions and 25% off hair growth products sitewide

Youth To The People: up to 50% off skin care products sitewide

Tower28: 20% off under $50, 28% off over $50+, and a free Full-Size MakeWaves Mascara with every $100+ purchase

Make time for yourself

Last, but never least: Sales for self-care. We're firm believers that you need to show up for yourself before you can show up at your best for anyone else. Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 20-minute session in your sauna blanket, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.

best black friday self care deals
Image by mbg creative

Maude: 20% off sexual wellness products sitewide (orders $85+) *read our full Maude Vibe review here*

Headspace: 50% off monthly and annual memberships

Batch CBD: 40% off CBD products sitewide

Tabu: up to 20% off sexual wellness products sitewide

LifePro: up to 40% off sitewide & free massage gun with order *read our full LifePro BioRemedy Sauna Blanket review here*

Cornbread Hemp: buy one, get one free CBD products sitewide

The takeaway

As you navigate the craziness of Black Friday sales, we recommend taking a mindful approach. We curated this list with your health top of mind—because what’s better than scoring an incredible deal on a product that will actually benefit your well-being for years to come? 

Speaking of prioritizing your health, Black Friday is like the Super Bowl for mattress deals. Don't miss your chance to save up to $1,000 on a non-toxic mattress.

Carleigh Ferrante author page.
Carleigh Ferrante
mbg Commerce Editor

Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.