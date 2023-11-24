Advertisement
31+ Black Friday Deals You Need To Shop From Nike, Oura, Therabody & More
No one wants to spend the holidays glued to their screens trying to decide which sales are worth shopping. Still, it’s tough to pass up deals that support better health. That’s why we’ve gone all-hands-on-deck rounding up the absolute best Black Friday sales on items to benefit your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
We found can't-miss deals on fitness equipment, wearables (think $100 off an Oura ring), sustainable home items, recovery tools, and more. Plus, sales on glow-inducing products for skin longevity (did someone say BOGO free?), 50% off the scalp scrub that changed my hair, and incredible savings on home testing kits to take control of your health.
Shop for yourself or shop for a friend; either way, these are the best Black Friday deals on items your well-being will thank you for, all in one place—so you can be done shopping in time to enjoy your holiday weekend.
Support longevity
We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. The truth is, no one product is a cure-all—but these items all support a longer, healthier life.
Oura: up to $100 off Oura Horizon rings *read more about the Oura ring here*
- $30 off Black + Silver
- $50 off Stealth
- $70 off Gold
- $100 off Rose Gold
HigherDose: 20% off sitewide & extra savings with holiday bundles *read our reviews of the sauna blanket, PEMF mat, and red light face mask here*
- PEMF Mat, $1,036 (was $1295)
- Infrared Sauna Blanket, $559 (was $699)
- Red Light Face Mask, $279 (was $349)
- Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna, $6,299 (was $7,999)
Plunge: 15% off all cold plunge tubs (except the recently launched All In model and refurbished units) with code MBG15.
- XL Plunge with heater, $6,451 (was $7,590)
Everlywell: 30% off orders up to $199 and 35% off orders of $199+ with code THANKFUL *read our full review here*
- Women’s Health Test, $162 (was $249)
- Thyroid Test, $105 (was $149)
- Men’s Health Test, $162 (was $249)
Mindbodygreen Functional Nutrition Training: Get $1,200 off our functional nutrition program
- Mindbodygreen, $1,299 (was $2,499)
Whoop: Get one year of Whoop for $199 (was $30 per month) *read our full Whoop review here*
- Whoop, $199 annual membership (was $30 per month)
Move more (but don’t forget recovery)
Movement does incredible things for your health. Even just 20 minutes a day supports a stronger well-being. And yes, walking counts! In fact, it comes with a slew of benefits. These sales will inspire you to move more and sit less in 2023.
Alo: 30% off activewear sitewide
- Ribbed High-Waist 7/8 Blissful Legging, $39 (was $98)
- Accolade Hoodie, $89 (was $128)
- Delight Bralette, $40 (was $58)
Hyperice up to $200 off compression boots, massage guns, and more *read our full Normatec 3 review here*
- Normatec 3 Legs, $699 (was $799)
- Hypervolt 2 Pro, $259 (was $329)
Therabody: up to $300 off *read our full TheraFace Pro review here*
- SmartGoggles, $169 (was $199)
- Theragun Pro, $349 (was $599)
- TheraFace Pro, $319 (was $399)
WalkingPad: Up to $350 off sitewide *read our full WalkingPad review here*
- WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill, $399 (was $599)
- WalkingPad A1 Pro Foldable Under Desk Treadmill, $499 (was $699)
- WalkingPad R1 Pro 2IN1 Foldable Treadmill, $600 (was $899)
Bowflex: Up to $600 off sitewide.
- SelectTech 840 Kettlebell, $119 (was $149)
- C6 Bike, $599 (was $999)
- SelectTech 552 Dumbbells, $349 (was $429)
Hydro Flask: 25% off sitewide
- HydroFlask 40 oz All Around™ Travel Tumbler, $34 (was $45)
Athleta: up to 25% off sitewide
- Salutation Stash Tights, $76 (was $109)
- Coaster Luxe Recover Sweatshirt, $49 (was $75)
Garmin: Up to $200 off
- Garmin Forerunner® 255, $249 (was $349)
- Garmin Venu 3, $400 (was $450)
Nike: up to 60% off sitewide
- Nike Free Metcon 4, $64 (was $120)
- Nike MC Trainer 2, $60 (was $80)
Dagne Dover: 25% of sitewide
- Landon Neoprene Caryall Bag, $162 (was $215)
- Dakota Neoprene Backpack, $146 (was $195)
- Ace Neoprene Fanny Pack, $71 (was $95)
Create a healthier home
You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. I personally have been amazed by the impact small tweaks in my home (think a shower filter for cleaner water or a purifier for better air quality) have had on my overall health. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.
Cozy Earth: up to 35% sitewide *read our full review here*
- Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set, $203 (was $339)
- Short Sleeve Bamboo Pajama Set, $123 (was $175)
Canopy: up to 50% off shower filter and humidifier bundles *read our full Filtered Showerhead review here*
- Filtered Showerhead Bundle, $199 (was $260)
- Bedside Humidifier Bundle, $159 (was $245)
FilterBaby: 20% off bathroom sink water filters *read our full review here*
- Filterbaby Water Filter Starter Kit, $55 (was $89)
Molekule: 25% off air purifiers
Almond Cow: $50 off orders $200+ *read our full review of the Almond Cow here*
- The Milk Maker, $195 (was $245)
Cloud RO: $200 off water filters
- Under Sink Reverse Osmosis System, $550 (was $750)
Loftie: 25% off sitewide *read our full Loftie review here*
- Loftie Nightstand Bundle, $299 (was $399)
- Loftie Lamp, $187 (was $249)
- Loftie Clock, $112 (was $149)
Care for your skin
Sure, I’m a fan of instant gratification—but the way you treat your skin today directly impacts how well it will age. That’s why I’ve started prioritizing skin longevity over short-term fixes. These are the best sales to shop to keep your skin glowing for years to come.
Coco & Eve: up to 50% off sitewide on hair care and skin care *read our Coco & Eve Scalp Scrub review here*
- Deep Clean Scalp Scrub, $14 (was $29)
- Super Hydrating Shampoo & Conditioner Set, $40 (was $50)
- Antioxidant Face Tanning Micromist, $23 (was $29
Soft Services: up to 20% off sitewide *read our Buffing Bar review here*
- Skin Smoothing Set, $86 (was $102)
Solawave: buy one, get one free (of equal or lesser value) sitewide *read our full review of the Solawave wand here*
- 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand, BOGO Free
- Wrinkle & Bacteria Clearing Light Therapy Mask, BOGO Free
Vegamour: 30% off new subscriptions and 25% off hair growth products sitewide
- GRO Hair Serum, $49 (was $64)
- GRO Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner Kit, $76 (was $96)
Youth To The People: up to 50% off skin care products sitewide
- Vitamin C + Caffeine Energy Hair Serum, $16 (was $23)
- Superfood Cleanser, $27 (was $39)
Tower28: 20% off under $50, 28% off over $50+, and a free Full-Size MakeWaves Mascara with every $100+ purchase
- SunnyDays™ Tinted SPF 30, $23 (was $32)
- SOS Rescue Spray, $20 (was $28)
Make time for yourself
Last, but never least: Sales for self-care. We're firm believers that you need to show up for yourself before you can show up at your best for anyone else. Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 20-minute session in your sauna blanket, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.
Maude: 20% off sexual wellness products sitewide (orders $85+) *read our full Maude Vibe review here*
Headspace: 50% off monthly and annual memberships
- Headspace, $35 per year (was $70 per year)
Batch CBD: 40% off CBD products sitewide
- Nighttime CBD + CBN Gummies, $36 (was $60)
Tabu: up to 20% off sexual wellness products sitewide
- Golden Hour Kit, $125 (was $170)
- Prim Pillow, $168 (was $195)
LifePro: up to 40% off sitewide & free massage gun with order *read our full LifePro BioRemedy Sauna Blanket review here*
- BioRemedy Infrared Sauna Blanket, $143 (was $190)
Cornbread Hemp: buy one, get one free CBD products sitewide
- Full Spectrum CBD Gummies, BOGO free
The takeaway
As you navigate the craziness of Black Friday sales, we recommend taking a mindful approach. We curated this list with your health top of mind—because what’s better than scoring an incredible deal on a product that will actually benefit your well-being for years to come?
Speaking of prioritizing your health, Black Friday is like the Super Bowl for mattress deals. Don't miss your chance to save up to $1,000 on a non-toxic mattress.
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen. She is a certified Health & Nutrition Coach and a born and raised New Yorker with a B.A. in Creative Writing and Psychology. Her work has appeared in Bustle, The Zoe Report, PureWow, The Everygirl, and more, covering topics such as fitness, travel, home, fashion, beauty, and dating, sex, and relationships. When she’s not testing and reviewing products and services, you can find Carleigh training for her next World Major marathon, planning her next vacation, or interviewing experts on her dating podcast, Mostly Balanced.