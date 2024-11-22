Skip to Content
Integrative Health

50+ Black Friday Deals You Need To Shop From Hyperice, Oura, HigherDose, Alo, Solawave, & More

Carleigh Ferrante
November 22, 2024
Carleigh Ferrante is the Commerce Editor at mindbodygreen.
Longevity
Fitness
Apparel
Sleep
Beauty
Self-care
Home
black friday wellness deals
Image by mbg creative
November 22, 2024
We carefully vet all products and services featured on mindbodygreen using our commerce guidelines. Our selections are never influenced by the commissions earned from our links.

No one wants to spend the holidays glued to their screens trying to decide which sales are worth shopping—but it’s tough to pass up deals that support better health.

That’s why we’ve gone all-hands-on-deck rounding up the absolute best Black Friday sales on items to benefit your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

We found can't-miss deals on fitness equipment, wearables (think $100 off an Oura ring), sustainable home items (like this air purifier that's always selling out), recovery tools ($150 off my go-to compression boots), and more.

Plus, sales on glow-inducing skin care products—like this cult-favorite hand cream that turns back the clock on aging skin.

Shop for yourself or shop for a friend; either way, these are the best Black Friday deals all in one place, so you can be done shopping in time to enjoy your holiday weekend.

Sales to support longevity

photo of higherdose PEMF mat, plunge cold plunge tub, and bon charge sauna blanket on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. The truth is, no one product is a cure-all—but these items all support a longer, healthier life. 

HigherDose: 20% off sitewide

HigherDose PEMF Mat

$1,036 (was $1295)
HigherDose Infrared PEMF Mat

HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

$559 (was $699)
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket

HigherDose Red Light Face Mask

$279 (was $349)
higherdose red light mask

Read our HigherDose review here.

Hyperice: up to $150 off

Read our reviews of the Normatec Elite Boots, the Venom 2 Back, and the Venom Go.

Bon Charge: 25% off sitewide

Bon Charge Red Light Face Mask

$262 (was $349)
Bon Charge product photo from brand

Read our reviews of the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket, the Infrared PEMF Mat, and the Red Light Face Mask.

Plunge: 15% off sitewide

Read our review of the Plunge Cold Plunge Tub.

SURI: 25% off sitewide

SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush

$56 (was $75)
SURI electric toothbrush
Therabody: Up to $100 off
Mimio: Save 30% off sitewide
  • Biomimetic Cell Care, $60 (was $90) with code BESTMBG

Read our review of the fasting-mimicking supplement. (P.S. This is the brand's biggest discount of the year!)

Sales to support your fitness goals

photo of walking pad, shokz headphones, and weighted vest on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Movement does incredible things for your health. Even just 20 minutes a day supports a stronger well-being. And yes, walking counts! In fact, it comes with a slew of benefits. These sales will inspire you to move more and sit less in 2025.

WalkingPad: Up to $300 off sitewide

WalkingPad

$399 (was $599)
walkingpad C2 sale

Read our full WalkingPad review here.

Shokz: 30% off OpenRun, OpenFit, and OpenMove

Shokz OpenRun Headphones

$91 (was $130)
Omorpho: up to 50% off sitewide

Omorpho G-Vest+

$219 (was $279)
Omorpho G-Vest+

Read our Omorpho G-Vest review here.

Double Take: 40% off London Tennis Duffle

Double Take London Tennis Duffle

$128 (was $214)
double take london tennis duffle

Sales on the best movement & recovery apparel

photo of leggings, sherpa jacket, and socks on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Few things motivate me more to get moving than fresh, new, high-quality fitness apparel—and I love investing in comfy, long-lasting loungewear too. Ergo, these are the sales I shop every year.

Alo: 30% off sitewide

Alo Unisex Half Crew Throwback Socks

$20 (was $28)
Alo socks
Beyond Yoga: 25% off sitewide

Ultra Cozy Fleece Jacket

$148 (was $198)
Elwood: 30% off sitewide

Elwood Core Sweatpant

$46 (was $65)
elwood core sweatpant

Sales for better sleep (the ultimate recovery tool)

photo of helight, boots, and oura ring on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

Sleep is essential for health, well-being, and longevity. Don't miss these deals on the products that have helped wellness enthusiasts, experts, and our team of health editors perfect our sleep routines.

Helight: up to 40% off sitewide

Helight Sleep Light

$97 (was $239)
helight sleep light
Oura: Up to $100 off

Oura Ring Gen3

$349 (was $449)
oura ring

Read our Oura Ring review here.

Cornbread: 25% off sitewide + free gift

Cornbread Full Spectrum CBD

from $38 (was $50)

Sales for healthy, glowing, younger-looking skin

photo of solawave wand, sickscience jaw serum, and tower28 lip jelly on light peach background
Image by mbg creative

Sure, I’m a fan of instant gratification—but the way you treat your skin today directly impacts how well it will age. That’s why I’ve started prioritizing skin longevity over short-term fixes. These are the best sales to shop to keep your skin glowing for years to come.

Soft Services: up to 20% off sitewide
  • 5% off orders up to $49
  • 10% off orders $50 to $99
  • 15% off orders $100 to $149
  • 20% off orders $150+

Read our review of the Theraplush Hand Treatment, the Smoothing Solution, the Software Update, and the Buffing Bar.

SickScience: 25% off sitewide with code BF25

ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

$44 (was $58)
ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum

Read our reviews of the ShapeShift jaw-defining serum and the PowerCycle scalp serum.

Solawave: buy one, get one free all kits

Read our review of the Solawave Skincare Wand, the Bye Acne Kit, the Eye Recovery Pro Kit, and the Red Light Neck Mask.

True Botanicals: 30% off sitewide

True Botanicals Everything Rescue Balm

$27 (was $38)
True Botanicals Everyday Rescue Balm

Read our reviews of the Everything Rescue Balm and Chebula Active Serum.

Sales to prioritize self-care

images of two vibrators and lubricant on peach colored backgorund
Image by mbg creative

Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 5-minute breath work session, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.

Maude: 15% off sitewide

Read our reviews of the Maude Vibe, the Band, the Spot, and the Shine organic lubricant.

Moonbird: 20% off

Moonbird

$159 (was $199)
moonbird review

Read our review of the Moonbird.

Dame: up to 65% off sidewide

Read our reviews of the Dame Eva, the Aer, the Com, the Dip, the Arc, the Pom, and the Fin.

Sales for a healthier home

photo of jaspr air purifier, canopy shower filter, and our place wonder oven on peach colored background
Image by mbg creative

You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.

Jaspr: $400 off with code MINDBODYGREEN

Jaspr Air Purifier

$803 (was $1,199)
Jaspr air purifier

Read our Jaspr review here.

Editor's tip: Longevity enthusiasts swear by this purifier. It's on backorder but I strongly recommend securing your order before it completely sells out. (Apologies in advance if it's already gone!).

Canopy: up to 50% off shower filter and humidifier bundles

Read our reviews of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and the Bedside Humidifier 2.0.

Filterbaby: 40% off subscriptions

Read our reviews of the Filterbaby Skincare Bathroom Sink Filter and Shower Filter.

Our Place: Up to 40% off sitewide

Our Place Wonder Oven

$149 (was $195)
our place wonder oven

Read our reviews of the Our Place Wonder Oven.

The takeaway

As you navigate the craziness of Black Friday sales, we recommend taking a mindful approach. We curated this list with your health top of mind—because what’s better than scoring an incredible deal on a product that will actually benefit your well-being for years to come? 

Speaking of prioritizing your health, Black Friday is like the Super Bowl for mattress deals. Don't miss your chance to save up to 50% on a non-toxic mattress.

