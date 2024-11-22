Advertisement
50+ Black Friday Deals You Need To Shop From Hyperice, Oura, HigherDose, Alo, Solawave, & More
No one wants to spend the holidays glued to their screens trying to decide which sales are worth shopping—but it’s tough to pass up deals that support better health.
That’s why we’ve gone all-hands-on-deck rounding up the absolute best Black Friday sales on items to benefit your physical, mental, and emotional well-being.
We found can't-miss deals on fitness equipment, wearables (think $100 off an Oura ring), sustainable home items (like this air purifier that's always selling out), recovery tools ($150 off my go-to compression boots), and more.
Plus, sales on glow-inducing skin care products—like this cult-favorite hand cream that turns back the clock on aging skin.
Shop for yourself or shop for a friend; either way, these are the best Black Friday deals all in one place, so you can be done shopping in time to enjoy your holiday weekend.
Sales to support longevity
We’ve interviewed countless doctors, longevity experts, and centenarians themselves to uncover their secrets to longevity. The truth is, no one product is a cure-all—but these items all support a longer, healthier life.
- PEMF Mat, $1,036 (was $1295)
- Infrared Sauna Blanket, $559 (was $699)
- Red Light Face Mask, $279 (was $349)
- Full Spectrum Infrared Sauna, $6,299 (was $7,999)
HigherDose PEMF Mat
HigherDose Infrared Sauna Blanket
HigherDose Red Light Face Mask
- Normatec Elite Boots, $849 (was $999)
- Venom 2 Back, $199 (was $249)
- Venom Go, $99 (was $129)
- Hypervolt Go, $99 (was $129)
Hyperice Normatec Elite Boots
Hyperice Venom 2 Back
Hyperice Venom Go
Read our reviews of the Normatec Elite Boots, the Venom 2 Back, and the Venom Go.
- Infrared Sauna Blanket: $524 (was $699)
- Infrared PEMF Mat: $965 (was $1,275)
- Red Light Face Mask: $262 (was $349)
Read our reviews of the Bon Charge Infrared Sauna Blanket, the Infrared PEMF Mat, and the Red Light Face Mask.
- Plunge Cold Plunge Tub, $5,092 (was $5,990)
- SURI Sustainable Electric Toothbrush, $56 (was $75)
- SmartGoggles, $149 (was $199)
- Theragun Sense, $199 (was $299)
- TheraFace Mask, $549 (was $599)
- RecoveryAir JetBoots, $699 (was $799)
Therabody RecoveryAir JetBoots
TheraFace Mask
- Biomimetic Cell Care, $60 (was $90) with code BESTMBG
Read our review of the fasting-mimicking supplement. (P.S. This is the brand's biggest discount of the year!)
Sales to support your fitness goals
Movement does incredible things for your health. Even just 20 minutes a day supports a stronger well-being. And yes, walking counts! In fact, it comes with a slew of benefits. These sales will inspire you to move more and sit less in 2025.
- WalkingPad C2 Mini Foldable Walking Treadmill, $399 (was $599)
- WalkingPad A1 Pro Foldable Under Desk Treadmill, $529 (was $699)
- WalkingPad R1 Pro 2IN1 Foldable Treadmill, $599 (was $799)
- Omorpho G-Vest+, $219 (was $279)
- Omorpho G-Tight, $59 (was $119)
- Omorpho G-Crop, $49 (was $89)
- Double Take London Tennis Duffle, $128 (was $214)
Sales on the best movement & recovery apparel
Few things motivate me more to get moving than fresh, new, high-quality fitness apparel—and I love investing in comfy, long-lasting loungewear too. Ergo, these are the sales I shop every year.
- Foxy Sherpa Jacket, $153 (was $218)
- 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging, $90 (was $128)
- Unisex Half Crew Throwback Socks, $20 (was $28)
- Ultra Cozy Fleece Jacket, $148 (was $198)
- Big Cozy Puffer Vest, $126 (was $168)
- Spacedye Caught In The Midi High Waisted Legging, $73 (was $97)
- Core Sweatpant, $46 (was $65)
- Oversized Core Crewneck, $46 (was $65)
- Oversized Core Tee, $21 (was $30)
Sales for better sleep (the ultimate recovery tool)
Sleep is essential for health, well-being, and longevity. Don't miss these deals on the products that have helped wellness enthusiasts, experts, and our team of health editors perfect our sleep routines.
- Helight Sleep, $97 (was $139)
- Helight Kidzzz, $90 (was $139)
- 40% off orders $250+
- $50 off Black + Silver
- $70 off Brushed Titanium or Stealth
- $100 off Gold or Rose Gold
- Full Spectrum CBD Gummies, from $38 (was $50)
Sales for healthy, glowing, younger-looking skin
Sure, I’m a fan of instant gratification—but the way you treat your skin today directly impacts how well it will age. That’s why I’ve started prioritizing skin longevity over short-term fixes. These are the best sales to shop to keep your skin glowing for years to come.
- 5% off orders up to $49
- 10% off orders $50 to $99
- 15% off orders $100 to $149
- 20% off orders $150+
Read our review of the Theraplush Hand Treatment, the Smoothing Solution, the Software Update, and the Buffing Bar.
- ShapeShift V-Line Jaw Defining Serum, $44 (was $58)
- DropOff Body Sculpting Serum, $36 (was $48)
- PowerCycle Scalp Treatment Serum, $44 (was $58)
Read our reviews of the ShapeShift jaw-defining serum and the PowerCycle scalp serum.
- 4-in-1 Skincare Wand Kit, BOGO free
- Eye Recovery Pro Kit, BOGO free
- Bye Acne Kit, BOGO free
Read our review of the Solawave Skincare Wand, the Bye Acne Kit, the Eye Recovery Pro Kit, and the Red Light Neck Mask.
- Everything Rescue Balm, $27 (was $38)
- Chebula Active Serum, $63 (was $90)
- Phyto-Retinol Sleep Serum, $63 (was $90)
Read our reviews of the Everything Rescue Balm and Chebula Active Serum.
Sales to prioritize self-care
Whether your favorite form of self-care is a mindful meditation, a 5-minute breath work session, or quality time with your favorite vibrator (or hey, why not a combination of all three?), these sales will keep your mind and body at ease.
Maude Vibe
Maude Band
Maude Spot
Read our reviews of the Maude Vibe, the Band, the Spot, and the Shine organic lubricant.
- Moonbird Breathwork Device, $159 (was $199)
Sales for a healthier home
You're only as healthy as the environment you live in. Shop these sales to make your home a well-being sanctuary, or to gift your loved ones a healthier living environment.
- Jaspr Air Purifier, $803 (was $1,199)
Editor's tip: Longevity enthusiasts swear by this purifier. It's on backorder but I strongly recommend securing your order before it completely sells out. (Apologies in advance if it's already gone!).
- Filtered Showerhead Bundle, $168 (was $260)
- Bedside Humidifier 2.0 Bundle, $159 (was $245)
Bedside Humidifier Bundle
Filtered Showerhead Bundle
Read our reviews of the Canopy Filtered Showerhead and the Bedside Humidifier 2.0.
- Skincare Bathroom Sink Water Filter 2.0, $77 (was $129)
- Aluminum Titanium Shower Filter, $77 (was $129)
Read our reviews of the Filterbaby Skincare Bathroom Sink Filter and Shower Filter.
- Always Pan 2.0, $95 (was $150)
- Wonder Oven, $149 (was $195)
Read our reviews of the Our Place Wonder Oven.
The takeaway
As you navigate the craziness of Black Friday sales, we recommend taking a mindful approach. We curated this list with your health top of mind—because what’s better than scoring an incredible deal on a product that will actually benefit your well-being for years to come?
Speaking of prioritizing your health, Black Friday is like the Super Bowl for mattress deals. Don't miss your chance to save up to 50% on a non-toxic mattress.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Don’t Eat A Lot Of Meat? Make Sure You Take This Supplement Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Don’t Eat A Lot Of Meat? Make Sure You Take This Supplement Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Don’t Eat A Lot Of Meat? Make Sure You Take This Supplement Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Want To Be Metabolically Healthy? Study Shows An Underutilized Approach
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Don’t Eat A Lot Of Meat? Make Sure You Take This Supplement Daily
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Study Reveals 2 Habits That Are Early Signs Of Muscle Loss In Women
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
Your Grandma's Go-To Supplement Is Once Again Popular (For A Good Reason)
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN
8 Dietitians Share The Nutrition Advice They Actually Follow
Molly Knudsen, M.S., RDN