A Dream Teacher Breaks Down The Top 3 Barriers Between You & Lucid Dreams

Regular dreams are dreams in which you have no idea you are dreaming. It’s only when you wake up in the morning that you realize that you were, in fact, in a dream. In stark contrast, lucid dreams are dreams in which you are actively aware that you are dreaming while you are actually in the dream!

In other words, lucid dreaming is what happens when you find yourself “awake” in a dream even though physiologically, your body is still asleep. If you become a lucid dreamer, you can then go on to explore your dream world with conscious awareness and intent of will. Sounds pretty cool, huh?

But alas, lucid dreaming is easier said than done. Here are three of the most common barriers to it that I see in my work as a dream teacher: