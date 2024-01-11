Meeting your nutritional needs isn't a one-night stand. You deserve a multivitamin that treats you like the dream partner—supporting you throughout the different phases of your life and loving you in ways you didn't know you needed. As Ferira puts it, "Don't settle for mediocre gap-filling multivitamins with a smattering of nutrients in whatever form or dose. Aim higher, much higher. This is your daily and lifelong health we're talking about after all."