kids

5 Gentle Ways to Discipline Your Kid

Because oftentimes hard punishment doesn't send the right message.

Sarah Ockwell-Smith
September 14 2017
The Genius Equation That Makes Packing A Healthy Kids' Lunch Super Simple

No measuring cups needed when packing this nutritionist-approved kids' lunch!

mindbodygreen
September 1 2017
This Is The Single Most Important Factor In Raising Healthy, Happy Children

Turns out, this one component of parenting sets the stage for everything children will learn in life.

Cheryl Erwin
September 1 2017
A Foolproof Morning Checklist For Dropping Happy Kids Off At School

Mornings with your kids have never been more fun (or stress-free!).

mindbodygreen
August 21 2017
How I'm Instilling An Environmental Awareness In My Kids

How to teach your kids to care about the environment without scaring the s**t out of them.

Sacha Dunn
August 15 2017
The One Mistake Parents Make In The Summer

Instead of forcing kids to read books in the summer months—which feels like they’re still in the classroom—why not introduce them to audiobooks?

mindbodygreen
July 14 2017
Parent Like A Parisian: 6 Things French Moms Do Differently

Are you a part of your kid's life, or is she a part of yours?

Florence Mars
March 23 2017
How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)

The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.

Sophie Jaffe
March 17 2017

Should You Let Your Child Choose Their Own Faith?

As a parent, should you decide your child's belief system or leave it up to them? Let's talk about it.

Parvathy Bhardwaj
February 26 2017
4 All-Natural Tricks That Will Stop Your Kid's Cold In Its Tracks

Is your kid always sick? These 4 all-natural tips and tricks will zap their cold instantly—and keep it away for good.

Sophie Jaffe
January 24 2017
A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom

Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.

Sophie Jaffe
January 10 2017
I Was Ambivalent About Kids, And Then I Got Pregnant. Here's My Advice

You don't have to be jumping for joy about motherhood, and you're not alone.

Jessie Harrold
December 19 2016