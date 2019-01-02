22 Items Tagged
How To Teach Your Kids Empathy, According To A Neuroscientist & Mother Of Four
It's not too late.
5 Gentle Ways to Discipline Your Kid
Because oftentimes hard punishment doesn't send the right message.
The Next Avocado Toast? 6 Twists On Your Favorite Snack Staple
Snacktime has never been this fun.
The Genius Equation That Makes Packing A Healthy Kids' Lunch Super Simple
No measuring cups needed when packing this nutritionist-approved kids' lunch!
This Is The Single Most Important Factor In Raising Healthy, Happy Children
Turns out, this one component of parenting sets the stage for everything children will learn in life.
A Foolproof Morning Checklist For Dropping Happy Kids Off At School
Mornings with your kids have never been more fun (or stress-free!).
On Raising Kids To Be Global Citizens
The future is bright.
How I'm Instilling An Environmental Awareness In My Kids
How to teach your kids to care about the environment without scaring the s**t out of them.
The One Mistake Parents Make In The Summer
Instead of forcing kids to read books in the summer months—which feels like they’re still in the classroom—why not introduce them to audiobooks?
How To Raise Polite, Mindful, And Responsible Kids
Thank you and you're welcome.
The Best Baby Names Of 2017 All Have One Thing In Common
Let's just say they're very "wellness."
4 Reasons Allergies Are Everywhere These Days + How To Deal
2. Lack of sunshine.
Parent Like A Parisian: 6 Things French Moms Do Differently
Are you a part of your kid's life, or is she a part of yours?
How Taking Up Weight Training Can Totally Change Your Practice (Yes Yogis, I'm Talking To You)
The moment I integrate weight training back in, even just one to two times a week, I feel and notice the difference almost immediately.
Should You Let Your Child Choose Their Own Faith?
As a parent, should you decide your child's belief system or leave it up to them? Let's talk about it.
4 All-Natural Tricks That Will Stop Your Kid's Cold In Its Tracks
Is your kid always sick? These 4 all-natural tips and tricks will zap their cold instantly—and keep it away for good.
A 5-Night Healthy Meal Plan To Steal From This Raw Food Chef, Yogi, And Mom
Mom and yogi Sophie Jaffe shares five nights of easy weeknight dinners for her family using food-prep tools to help simplify the process.
I Was Ambivalent About Kids, And Then I Got Pregnant. Here's My Advice
You don't have to be jumping for joy about motherhood, and you're not alone.
Switching Your Kids To Goat Milk? Here's What You Need To Know
Is goat milk actually better for kids?