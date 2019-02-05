24 Items Tagged

cold

Motivation
Integrative Health

Want To Avoid Getting Sick? Start Meditating

With a regular meditation practice, you'll likely catch a cold less often.

#news #meditation #cold #My Why
Nichole Fratangelo
January 7 2019
Functional Food
Integrative Health

Green Ways To Fight Colds & The Flu

Health tips for the change in season.

#allergies #health #cold #immunity #flu
Sandie Gascon
September 27 2017

These Spring Cold Remedies Are Better Than Taking A Pill

Effective natural cold remedies—without all the side effects.

#health #cold #remedy
Cheryl Myers, R.N.
March 30 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

4 Ways To Beat A Cold With One Superfood Ingredient

Get over your cold—naturally–by incorporating buckwheat honey into your get-better plan with honey gargles, tonics, cough syrups, and more.

#healing #tea #happiness #wellness #health
mindbodygreen
February 16 2017
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

4 All-Natural Tricks That Will Stop Your Kid's Cold In Its Tracks

Is your kid always sick? These 4 all-natural tips and tricks will zap their cold instantly—and keep it away for good.

#healing #wellness #health #cold #remedy
Sophie Jaffe
January 24 2017

A Turmeric Hot Toddy To Shrug Off The Winter Chill

Cough medicine is overrated; try this instead.

#functionalrecipes #cold #turmeric #food
Leah Vanderveldt
January 22 2017
Motivation

Let's Settle This: Should You Do Yoga When You're Sick?

This is for anyone blowing their nose right now.

#yoga poses #yoga #cold #flu
Leigh Weingus
January 19 2017
Functional Food
PAID CONTENT FOR Maty's Healthy Products

Have A Cold? Here Are 5 Natural Ways To Feel Better Right Now

Say goodbye to suspicious OTC meds; these safe, natural ingredients are super effective against the common cold.

#healing #happiness #wellness #health #cold
mindbodygreen
January 11 2017

Sidestep Cold & Flu Season With These 5 Strategies

Think a seasonal cold is unavoidable? Not so! Follow these simple steps to cut your chances of getting sick.

#healing #food as medicine #wellness #cold
Meghan Telpner
November 15 2016

10 Remedies You Can Find In Your Kitchen (That Actually Work!)

It is that time of year again — cold and flu season! For some of us it's the change in seasons, and for others it's the holiday hustle and bustle.

#food as medicine #cold #flu #food
Kimberly Evans, M.S., R.D.
January 1 2016
Motivation

Why You Should Work Out In Cold Weather: A Doctor Explains

Is there little in you that wants to stay on your weekly exercise routine.

#running #workout #health #cold
Dr. David A. Greuner
December 30 2015

How To Boost Your Immune System (Right Before Cold Season Strikes)

Winter is upon us! It's an exciting season for many reasons — but it also means we'll likely be spending more time indoors, less time exercising, more...

#holidays #health #cold #stress management #flu
Francesca Vazquez, PsyD
December 9 2015
PAID CONTENT FOR Evolution Fresh

The Life Cycle Of A Cold-Pressed Juice (Infographic)

You want maximum juice — as many nutrients and as much flavor as you can get in a bottle. Evolution Fresh hears you. At every step of the production...

#infographic #cold #juice
mindbodygreen
June 24 2015
Integrative Health

8 Ways To Boost Your Immunity This Fall

Don't be vulnerable to the seasonal shifts.

#yogis #wellness #cold #immunity #healthy foods
Beth Shaw
November 7 2014

The Best All-Natural Remedies For The Common Cold

A change in the season can take a toll on our health and this is often the time when we feel our immune systems taking a nose dive. Colds can manifest...

#Herbs #healing #supplements #Vitamin C #cold
Michelle Riordan
October 18 2014

5 Tips To Help You Beat The Flu

I’m trying to recoup from bronchitis that recently knocked me off my feet. The fever and body aches are gone, but a deep hacking cough, which leaves...

#happiness #personal growth #cold #immunity #flu
Tina Discepola, M.D.
February 10 2014