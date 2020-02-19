Let's Settle This: Should You Do Yoga When You're Sick?

If you have a mild case of the sniffles, Mary Dana Abbott says going ahead with your practice is just fine and that many doctors give patients the green light to practice as long as their symptoms are above the neck.

In other words, a runny nose and congestion mean you can practice, but if you have a fever, aches and pains, or anything that originates in the lungs, your time is better spent getting rest, drinking liquids, and eating healing foods.

"If you're in the later stages of a cold, go to class and listen to your body," Fern Olivia adds. "A gentle class may be best. I wouldn't go to Bikram when you're still feeling weak and achy. Trust me; you'll get better faster if you do more restorative yoga poses and sleep." Plus, if you’re feverish or not feeling well, you don't want to spread germs to other people in a hot, humid room.