201 Items Tagged
aging
11 Things Cameron Diaz Taught Me About Aging, Beauty & Total Wellness
On the eve of turning 40, Cameron realized just how scared (and ill-prepared) society is of the aging process. So she wrote her second book to explore...
10 Food Rules For Glowing Skin At Any Age
For younger, brighter skin, follow theses 10 food rules.
The All-Over, All-Natural Moisturizer Your Skin Needs
The Holy Grail of natural moisturizers.
I Took Care Of My Skin Like Gwyneth Paltrow For A Week. Here's What Happened
Spoiler: I turned into Gwyneth Paltrow.
Anti-Aging Tips From 89-Year-Old Wellness Luminary Louise Hay
Anti-aging secrets from Louise Hay, 89-year-old wellness luminary.
The 5 Things I Changed To Get Clear, Beautiful Skin In My 30s
Turns out acne isn't just a teenage problem.
Is Avocado Oil The Next Anti-Aging Superfood?
Move over, olive oil.
How To Eat For Your Best Skin Ever
It's gonna take more than just kale.
5 Secrets To A Long, Happy Life, According To My 91-Year-Old Grandmother
A grandmother's advice to longevity.
The Serum That Will Change Your Skin Forever
Your skin will drink this stuff up.
7 Plant Oils You Should Add To Your Beauty Routine ASAP
Why you should be using plant oils in your skin care routine, and how to get started.
9 Gorgeous Women (Ages 61 To 94) Who Prove Beauty Is Ageless
To celebrate the pro-aging movement, we took a look at nine stunning women whose roles in recent campaigns prove that beauty is truly timeless.
14 Celebrities On Their Favorite Green Beauty Routines
While sitting in a makeup chair getting layers and layers of cosmetics heaped on their faces is part of the job for celebrities like Gisele, Gwyneth...
4 Major Factors That Age Your Skin + How To Avoid Them
Why does aging change your skin, and why, oh why, can’t it just stay the same as it was when you were young, before you ever had a pimple, before you...
A 94-Year-Old Fashion Icon Is The New Face Of A Wearable Fitness Tracker
Let's be real: wearable fitness trackers aren't the most beautiful of accessories. It doesn't belong alongside your grandmother's pearls in your...
Get The Glow: A Green Beauty Expert Shares Her Skin Care Routines
How to get glowing skin, naturally.
20 Skin Care Tips Everyone Should Master
It's time to take responsibility for your face!
6 Signs Your Hormones Are Aging Too Fast + The Lifestyle Changes That Can Fix It
How to know when you're experiencing perimenopause.
12 DIY Ways To Use Coconut Oil In Your Beauty Routine
Seriously, is there anything this stuff can't do?