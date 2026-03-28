There's A Pink Moon Rising! Here's What All 12 Zodiac Signs Need To Know
It's officially spring, Aries season has arrived, and that can only mean one thing: The annual Pink Moon is on the horizon. It will be in Aries' opposite sign, Libra, and it's set to grace our skies on April 1, 2026, at 10:12 p.m. EDT.
As the first full moon of the astrological year, this is a powerful window to release anything you don't want to bring into the new year. Similarly, these moonbeams may "spotlight" certain areas of your life that need more attention, leading to realizations and profound insights.
Of course, depending on your sign and where Libra lands in your chart, we all have something different to expect from this lunation. Here's what to know.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
Aries, with this full moon in your opposite sign of Libra, expect to get a heavy dose of energy in your relationship life—for better or worse. That's because this moon is lighting up your seventh house of partnerships and long-term commitment. (And that includes business partnerships too, FYI.)
You could have realizations about your closest relationships right now, and with full moons being a time of release, it's possible that something needs to shift or end altogether. Letting go can sometimes look like releasing an old or outdated pattern within an existing relationship that isn't working anymore. On the other hand, if you're single, this might be a good time to let go of patterns that keep you from committing.
Taurus
With the Libra full moon lighting up your sixth house of health, habits, and routine, Taurus, this is an excellent opportunity for you to slow down and focus on your self-care. And considering full moons are about releasing, you might also have realizations around certain habits that are holding you back.
Of course, given that your sign and Libra are both ruled by Venus, this could feel like a soft and sweet full moon for you. You're intended to give yourself grace right now, and lean into the healthy habits that make you feel good. For a pleasure-loving sign like yourself, that shouldn't be too difficult.
Gemini
With the Pink Moon landing in your fifth house of creativity and expression, Gemini—and in a fellow air sign no less—you're absolutely buzzing with energy and enthusiasm right now. The fifth house is one of the most joyful parts of your chart, ruling celebration, passion, flirting, and creativity, so lean into it!
As you're leaning in, though, watch out for any blocks or hesitations that keep your expression stifled. With full moons being a time for letting go, you might run up against limiting beliefs or self-doubt. The idea, then, is for you to bolster your belief in yourself, let yourself be seen and heard, and ultimately, live authentically.
Cancer
This Libra lunation is going to hit your home life, Cancer, forming a tense square to your sign and potentially stirring up drama on the home front. It's landing in your fourth house of home, family, and roots, so if there are any issues or unsavory patterns happening in your living space, now's the time to address them.
Of course, this energy could also deal with your literal, physical space. It might be time to clear out some clutter, do some spring cleaning, or maybe even move to a new location in general. In any case, you're a sign that values safety and emotional security, especially at home—so do whatever you need to do to achieve that security. (And BTW, Libra is a relationship-oriented sign, so be sure to put your most harmonious foot forward when addressing family or roommates!)
Leo
Grab the mic, Leo! With the Pink Moon in Libra spotlighting your third house of communication and information, your thoughts and words carry extra weight right now, so use them wisely. This is an excellent opportunity for you to share your ideas with others (good thing you never mind an audience, of course!), and even open yourself up to new perspectives, releasing old ones.
Speaking your truth right now can be a major catalyst for longterm change in your life, so don't be afraid to say what needs to be said. And for what it's worth, Mercury retrograde did just end. This should make communication feel much more seamless—but you'll still want to watch out for Mercury retrograde's shadow period, which is sticking around until a few days after the full moon.
Virgo
Time to tighten up that budget, Virgo. With the Libra full moon activating your second house of money, material security, and self-worth, you're not only thinking about your spending habits, but also how those spending habits reveal what you think you deserve.
After all, good investments show that we believe we deserve the future return. On the other hand, a risky investment or frivolous spending can reveal that we don't believe we deserve financial abundance and security. In any case, get really clear on which financial habits are supporting you—and which ones are hurting you. By letting go of bad money practices, you make room for better habits (and more money) to come in. And remember, things like time and energy are also investments.
Libra
Hard as it might be to believe, Libra, we've reached the halfway point of the calendar year since your birthday season. And with this full moon in your sign, it's lighting up your first house of self-image and identity. As you reach this milestone in the year, consider it a checkpoint for how far you've come in the past six months.
You can use this opportunity to both reflect and look forward. As much as you're thinking about the last six months, you also want to start thinking about what you want the next six months to look like. And specifically, what needs to be released in order to be where you want to be by your next birthday. Release that baggage, trust yourself, and of course, be sure that your behavior going forward feels aligned with your revitalized sense of identity.
Scorpio
Even in soft and sweet Libra, this full moon could feel a bit intense for you, Scorpio. That's because it's lighting up your 12th house of endings, closure, and the subconscious. In other words, queue the sentimental vibes. You're feeling especially reflective, contemplative, and maybe even spiritual, potentially with deep wounds coming to the surface now.
Of course, anything that's coming up right now is intended to be released, so don't shy away from it. Your sign is all about transformation, so you're no stranger to transmuting your pain into power. From shadow work, to inner child healing, to addressing your own limiting beliefs, this is a potent opportunity to release old baggage ahead of next month's full moon in your sign.
Sagittarius
This full moon is all about putting yourself out there and connecting to your community, Sagittarius, as it lights up your 11th house of humanity, larger community, and networks. You're being called to show up for others in a deeper way, and this moon might just make you realize what's been holding you back from doing so.
It's also possible you may realize your own community isn't showing up for you, in which case, it might be time to course correct and find some new groups to spend time with. Either way, things in your social life may be shifting now, and your primary prerogative is to make sure the circles you find yourself in are mutually supportive, reciprocal, and aligned with your morals and values.
Capricorn
This full moon could be a big moment for your job and larger path in life, Capricorn, as it spotlights your 10th house of career, public image, and destiny. Of course, depending on how things are going for you at work, you could take this energy in plenty of different directions.
You might be feeling unfulfilled at work, craving a change, a new career path, or even just a raise or promotion. You might feel like your job is no longer aligned with your purpose, or that your skills and talents are being underutilized. If that's the case, this is a moment for you to get clear on what you want from your job and destiny in general, and get after it without apology.
Aquarius
Where are you feeling stuck, physically or mentally, Aquarius? Under these Libra moonbeams, you have an opportunity to get unstuck, as the moon makes its way through your ninth house of expansion, travel, and higher learning. This part of your chart is all about new perspectives, higher education, and yes, expanding your physical and mental limits, so don't be afraid to embrace a new approach.
As you reflect on what needs to be released in order for you to expand, you could feel inspired and activated, since Libra is a fellow air sign. You tend to be a stubborn sign, but with relationship-oriented Libra at the reigns of this moon, you're feeling more open to other people's ideas and opinions—and this could very well be important to your own personal evolution.
Pisces
Feeling vulnerable, Pisces? With your birthday season officially wrapped up and the full moon in relationship-oriented Libra, your focus is shifting to matters of intimacy and rebirth. This moon lands in your eighth house, after all, which deals with death and rebirth, as well as sex, power, and shared or merged resources.
And this isn't a moment for you to try to take control or force anything. Rather, this is a transformative part of your chart that asks you to surrender. If you have any close relationships that need healing right now, this relationship-oriented moon may encourage you to have healing conversations in order to release any tension that's been building.
The takeaway
The Libra full moon each year serves as an annual reality check for our most important relationships, as well as the balance in our lives in general. The Pink Moon reminds us of the promise of new life, and with your favorite full moon ritual on deck and a touch of Libra's diplomacy, we can all cruise into spring feeling more balanced and aligned.