15 Signs You Have A Blood Sugar Problem + Exactly What To Do About It

A staggering 50 percent of us are now either prediabetic or have full-blown type 2 diabetes. No, that is not a typo; one out of two of us have some serious blood sugar problems, making a condition that was once a rarity completely commonplace. As I always say: Just because something is common doesn't make it normal.

Our blood sugar problems are a modern phenomenon, born out of the mismatch between our DNA, unchanged for thousands of years, and the sugary, stressed-out, and toxic world around us. The blood sugar roller coaster we experience each day is anything but normal. Blood sugar, just like your hormones, immune system, and gut bacteria, is subject to the Goldilocks principle: not too high, not too low, but just right.