A full moon in Scorpio is headed our way, and this month, the full moon features a partial lunar eclipse really to amp things up. Each full moon is the culmination of its respective lunar cycle, and this one closes out an intense eclipse portal, offering us an opportunity for reflection and release.
But depending on your zodiac sign, we'll all have something different to expect under these moon beams. Here's what each sign needs to know, according to astrology expert Imani Quinn.
Note: Be sure to check your sun and rising sign.
Aries
With this full moon eclipse landing in your transformative and mysterious eighth house, Aries, you could have some defining moments in store this week. As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, you have a major opportunity to dig deep into your shadow and let some baggage go.
"We just left a big season for Aries, so whatever wants to be let go—especially if it's an internal processing system that doesn't work anymore—the energy is very much about letting it burn down. Aries' are having huge transformations," she explains.
Taurus
Feeling committed, Taurus? With this eclipse landing in your seventh house of partnerships, Quinn says your close relationships are going to take center stage. And since we're in Taurus season right now, you'll be reflecting on how you are showing up in those relationships.
"It's most likely going to be closely related to their identity, because we're in Taurus season—so in terms of their identity and how they're showing up, their relationships are like a reflection or mirror," she explains.
Gemini
Consider this a full moon for your own self care, Gemini, as it moves through your sixth house of health and service. According to Quinn, not only will this highlight any new, healthy routines you can put in place, but your old routines might feel impossible to continue if they're weighing you down.
As she explains, you'll really be paying mindful attention to their health, and "whatever is not working for you and your mind, body, and soul will be dispelling itself."
Cancer
Express yourself, Cancer! This full moon eclipse lands in your creative, flirty, and expressive fifth house, so don't be afraid to let yourself be heard.
As Quinn tells mindbodygreen, the fifth house deals with pleasure and creation, so under this moon, take the time to let go of anything that keeps you bottled up. "This moon is about creating more room for Cancers' own self expression, so if you're feeling stifled, make room for yourself and your own joy," she says.
Leo
This full moon eclipse lands in your fourth house, Leo, which is all about your home, family, and roots. According to Quinn, the energy of this time is all about release, and in this case, Leo's are focusing on their foundation and releasing anything that's not working in that area.
"You're reestablishing, reorganizing and reconsidering, and it's also a great time to look at their inner child and any wounds that come up around family, because old family stories may be reappearing in their home life," she explains.
Virgo
Virgo, this full moon eclipse lands in your third house of communication and information—and during a Mercury retrograde no less. You're already a Mercury-ruled sign, so Mercury retrogrades can be even more impactful to you, so the direction here is to think before you speak and be extra mindful about how you're communicating.
As Quinn notes, "Virgos can tend to share the truth at all costs, so it's really about asking themselves, Is what I'm saying serving? Is it landing right now?"
Libra
Landing in your second house of possessions and finances, Libra, this full moon eclipse brings a focus to what you value in your life. And according to Quinn, if there's anything Libras are known for, it's finding the beauty in things.
But under this moon, what you value will become even more clear to you. For some Libras, you may find that you don't actually truly value certain things that are holding a priority in your life, when you'd be better served not to hold onto them, Quinn explains.
Scorpio
This is your full moon lunar eclipse, Scorpio, moving through your first house of self, identity, and new beginnings. According to Quinn, you're a sign that thrives in chaos and destruction, and this eclipse portal is your time to shine, because your transformative qualities are celebrated and highlighted right now.
As she tells mindbodygreen, "The dark night of the soul is the way to the light. Show the people how powerful you are, and they'll be magnetized to you."
Sagittarius
If full moons and eclipses require us to let something go, Sagittarius, you'll be feeling that energy twofold, as this moon lands in your 12th house of endings and the subconscious. As Quinn explains, the pressure may feel heavy, but sometimes you have to close one door to open another.
She adds that old issues and problems you thought you'd work through may likely come up around this time, even if it's something you thought you'd resolved months or even years ago. "Anything that's coming up for evaluation and wants to end, let it—even if you thought you did already—just let it pass through," she says.
Capricorn
With the moon moving through your 11th house of large groups and the collective, you might be feeling more tuned into larger communities now, Capricorn. And while this isn't your usual approach, it can help serve a larger mission, according to Quinn.
"Capricorns are great with their vision, but now they can really think about how that impacts the collective," she tells mindbodygreen, adding, "They're natural born leaders, but it's important to be reminded of how you speak about it on a personal level, and coming from a heart-centered place."
Aquarius
Aquarius, this full moon eclipse moves through your 10th house of public image—a rather public house for an otherwise private time for reflection and release. But what this does offer you, Quinn explains, is a chance to get clear on how you're showing up in your public life, and if anything needs to change.
"It begs the question for Aquarius, How are you showing up to the outer world? And how are you letting the world in? Are you being recognized for your work? And if not, dig deeper into what you want to be recognized for," she notes.
Pisces
With this full moon eclipse landing in your ninth house of travel, expansion, and higher learning, Pisces, you could be on the verge of a breakthrough. But as Quinn explains, the energy of this moon is encouraging you to release whatever is keeping you from making that next step.
She suggests asking yourself where you been feeling stifled, and and how you can create a breakthrough for expansion in your life. "Pisces are so good about dreaming, so how can you take it a step further and use it as an opportunity to learn more and gain more wisdom? Take those dreams and thoughts and think about what would happen if you explored it deeper," she notes.
The takeaway
Regardless of your sign, anytime the moon is in Scorpio, we'll feel the deepest depths of our subconscious brimming to the surface—and with a lunar eclipse to boot, the potential for a major shift (or two, or three) is very much in the stars.
Sarah Regan is a Spirituality & Relationships Editor, a registered yoga instructor, and an avid astrologer and tarot reader. She received her bachelor's in broadcasting and mass communication from State University of New York at Oswego, and lives in Buffalo, New York.