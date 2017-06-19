The AHA Just Declared Coconut Oil Unhealthy. Here's Why Functional Medicine Doctors Disagree

It was the news forwarded 'round the world this weekend (especially for those in the healthy food world)—the American Heart Association released a report warning against coconut oil. The author of the study said he had no idea why people ever thought coconut oil was healthy, condemning the high amount of saturated fat in the product.

The wellness world is no stranger to controversy, but coconut oil being unilaterally dismissed ("Coconut oil isn't healthy. It's never been healthy," trumpeted the viral headline announcing the study) struck a particularly devastating note among the many who touted its miraculous properties. "The extremely high content of saturated fat has been a concern of mine in the past," says Dr. Joel Kahn, a cardiologist and best-selling author. He doesn't support a saturated fat-heavy diet, and encourages instead focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes.

Like so many things nutrition-related, though, there are two (and often 20) sides to every story—and that certainly held true for this one.