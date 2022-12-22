Oil of oregano, also known as oregano extract or oregano oil, can be consumed orally as a supplement. It’s important to note that it is different from oregano essential oil.

Oregano essential oil, which is made by steaming and distilling dried oregano leaves, is meant to be diffused or mixed with a carrier oil and applied topically. But it should not be eaten on its own. Essential oils are very potent, and ingesting them in an unencapsulated form can damage the intestinal lining.

You can read more about how to safely use essential oils here, but the remainder of this article will focus on oregano oil that can be taken orally as a supplement.