Implement This Morning Routine For Longevity Benefits All Year Long
It's a new year, which means forming new healthy routines! While we all feel inspired to upgrade our daily rituals around this time, actually deciding how to improve our health can be…a little overwhelming.
So, why not take a note from an expert who's mastered the perfect morning routine himself?
Meet Michael Chernow, a restaurateur, entrepreneur, TV host, fitness personality, and family man. His tried-and-true morning routine features gratitude, cold therapy, journaling, and more.
"Spending that first part of the day focusing on insanely selfish things ultimately converts into selfless things," Chernow previously shared with mindbodygreen. "I believe you are a far better human being to the people around you. So, I don't look at those things as chores. I see them as critical to success in life."
Inspired by Chernow's own morning rituals, we've created a morning routine that will help enhance your longevity benefits in 2025 and beyond:
Step 1: Smiles & gratitude
Starting your morning with positivity and gratitude creates a ripple effect that will carry you through the rest of your day. Upon waking, hold a smile for 15 seconds while running through a mental list of all the things you're grateful for. Next, take a moment to soak up all those warm, fuzzy feelings before hopping out of bed.
Step 2: Self-care
Whether self-care means following a luxe skin care routine or simply brushing your teeth and flossing, taking care of yourself will keep those good feelings flowing. (After all, if we fill our own cups, we're better equipped to tackle challenges and help others throughout the day!)
Step 3: Spiritual practice
Whether you pray, meditate, or simply sit outside and enjoy nature, reconnecting with something bigger than yourself (whatever that means for you) is a grounding practice that can bring peace and calm.
Step 4: Quick workout
No need to lift weights for two hours or log a 5-mile run here—simply carve out five to 15 minutes for some sun salutations, an ab circuit, squats, or any other physical movement (Chernow does 50 pushups) to get your blood pumping and activate your mind and body. If you aren't sure where to start, try this 15-minute morning workout routine.
Step 5: Hydrate
Your body is probably feeling a little parched first thing in the morning! Be sure to fill up a big water bottle (think 20+ ounces) and prioritize hydration before you eat your breakfast or drink caffeine. If you'd like, you can even add lemon and pink Himalayan salt for flavor and minerals!
Step 6: Stretching
Chernow spends the next part of his morning in his sauna, but that option isn't available to all of us. If you don't have access to a sauna, no problem—follow up your quick exercise and hydration with a light stretching routine. (And if you're interested in utilizing hot therapy but don't own a sauna, you can read more about cold and hot therapy accessibility here.)
Step 7: Cold therapy
You may not have a sauna, but I'm willing to bet you have access to a shower! Chernow sits in an ice bath for 30 long, slow breaths (about four minutes) next, but you don't need a plunge pool to get cold therapy benefits.
I'm a big advocate of cold showers—simply start off with a warm shower and go through your normal cleanliness routine (shampoo, conditioner, soap, etc.), then turn the temperature down before you hop out. Introduce your limbs one by one to get them ready for the cold, then submerge your entire body.
Start with 30 seconds and work your way up to three minutes over time. Trust me, after adding this practice to your daily routine, you'll love the benefits and actually look forward to the cold!
Step 8: Journaling
A journaling practice can help you tune into your thoughts and emotions and set an intention for how you'd like the day to go. From morning pages to prompts, there are many different styles of journaling to choose from. (If you're wanting to self-reflect on 2024 and mentally prepare for the year ahead, check out our 2025 self-love journaling prompts here.)
Step 9: Nourish
Next, it's time for supplements and a wholesome breakfast. Try to incorporate healthy fats, carbs, fiber, and protein into your meal, and take any supplements that help support your individual health goals.
For a comprehensive supplement that promotes whole-body health and longevity, try mindbodygreen's ultimate multivitamin+.* With 14 vitamins, 13 minerals, and six botanical bioactives (i.e., master antioxidant glutathione, resveratrol, lycopene, piperine, lutein, and zeaxanthin), this high-potency multi is a fantastic way to start your day!
The takeaway
Whether you're 25 or 75, the small efforts you make today to enhance your healthspan will pay out down the road. Follow these simple steps each morning to invest in your physical, mental, spiritual, and emotional health and ensure you'll feel your best for years to come!
