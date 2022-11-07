Brutal winds got your skin chapped and raw? You’re not alone: Whenever the temperatures start to dip, my complexion absolutely freaks. I’m talking itchy, rough skin, sallow, puffy under-eyes, and increased breakouts. Thank you, NYC radiators!

But because this happens every single chilly season, I’ve made it my mission to uncover the ultimate dewy skin care routine (that just so happens to prevent crepey skin, too). Follow along! Your supple, baby-soft skin will thank you.